So, Who Followed the Cannes Dress Code? —Elegant, Classical, Vintage Red Carpet Look from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

The 78th Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) officially came to a close. This huge film event, also known as one of the most glamorous red-carpet fashion events, along with the Met Gala, I think, has brought us countless iconic looks every year. One thing that makes Cannes unique is its pretty strict dress code. But this year, just a day before the 2025 Cannes Film Festival had opened, the official website updated the rule even more strictly. It now notes:

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

Historically, though many stars have broken them, from Kendall Jenner in see-through Schiaparelli in 2018 to Elle Fanning in a sparkling Alexander McQueen train in 2023, Cannes looks tend to be classical and elegant compared to the Met. As Cannes limits the entry to those involved in the film industry and media, and general visitors are not allowed, it makes the venue more sophisticated.

Here’s some of my favorite looks from the red carpet that nailed the venue without jumping out of the rules with their outstanding elegance.

1/8 Cate Blanchett

With a custom black halter-neck gown from Luis Vuitton, Cate drew the audience at the closing ceremony red carpet. The breathtaking lace is crafted from recycled fabric, simple in theory, but this is what we call the legend.

2/8 Juliette Binoche

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury president, who is only the second woman to hold the role, Juliette Binoche’s closing ceremony look was a custom PRADA. She has been on the Cannes red carpet since 1985 at the age of 21 and until now at 61 years old. Her mixture of casual and red carpet elegance was amazing. The color? Pose? Materials? Her regal presence was just enough with this simple but detailed dress.

3/8 Amy Jackson

Look at her vintage gram polka dot! She just caught my eye, and the combination with the bright red lip was iconic. She came out on the red carpet of the film “The Mastermind” and also as a L’Oréal ambassador with this Carolina Herrera dress. Old Hollywood taste perfectly matched the Cannes.

4/8 Helen Mirren

At the premiere of “Color of Time” red carpet, Helen Mirren’s chic black dress with a mint blue ribbon from BADGLEY MISCHKA stood out, and also perfectly matched with the film. Her classic shoulder motif and the headpiece were beautiful. She wears Margot McKinney’s Marina Collier, which features two green beryl stones and an aquamarine stone, all three of which total over 400 carats. Playing with color is definitely a way to get over the strict rules in Cannes.

5/8 Alba Rohrwacher

Another best color contrast look is the Dior Haute Couture worn by Alba Rohrwacher at a closing ceremony, this time as a member of the Feature Films Jury. Also, the trendy but at the same time classic balloon shape creates a contrast with the tight black top. Her back design also does not forget to follow the trend.

6/8 MINA(TWICE)

MINA from TWICE made her incredible debut at Cannes with this beautiful shape black dress and the Boucheron unique piece. As a high jewelry brand Boucheron ambassador, she was on the red carpet of “The Phoenician” and the Women in Motion event held by Kering. Her stunning accessories called UNTAMED NATURE shine with her perfect black dress and her black hair, and make an outstanding elegance and beauty.

7/8 Simone Ashly

Simone Ashley came to the red carpet of the “The Mastermind” premiere also as a L’Oréal ambassador with a stunning Vivienne Westwood 2025 spring piece. The signature Westwood corset with a sculptural bodice, sharp waist, and pannier skirt brought the edge to that Old Hollywood style. Vivienne Westwood first introduced corsets that had been seen as underwear into a dress code as outerwear in 1987. The shape makes it simple but fabulous.

8/8 Elsa Hosk

I’m sure that this gorgeous golden dress caught everyone’s eye. This Studio 54-inspired Valentino Fall 2025 gold lurex strapless gown and the cute bow perfectly matched Elsa’s makeup and hairstyle with 70s glam. She stunned on the red carpet, but doesn’t this dress make you think of an Oscar anyway?

Classic, Elegant, Vintage

One way to get through the strict Cannes dress code can be these classic vibes, and I think this is part of what makes Cannes special. There are countless fascinating looks left to show! And not only Amazing dresses, the films, of course, and sometimes sharp political speech… There are so many to highlight throughout Cannes. I’m sure that you’ll enjoy it. Check it out!