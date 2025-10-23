Sneak Peek My Back-to-School Haul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rise and shine ICU students, it’s officially fall!

It’s been quite a while since the fall semester began, and how have you guys been? Today, I’m going to introduce what I bought for this chilly, lovely, and comfy season.

1. Black Leather Jacket

Image: Hailey Bieber wearing a black leather jacket

I’ve been looking for the one for a long long time, and finally got to have mine this year! My jacket is from SLY, a Japanese brand, which is highly recommended. (https://zozo.jp/shop/sly/goods-sale/88894807/?did=143891186)

Personally, I love the combo with the jacket and high-cut boots. Because a leather jacket seems to be very chic itself, your outfits would be completed just with it no matter what kind of tops and bottoms you wear.

2. Trench Coat Buttoned to the Top

This kind of coats has gone viral on social media recently. Have you seen a TikTok video with Lily Rose Depp’s voice saying “Trench coat buttoned to the top and these ballerina ass slippers. What’s going on??” This is exactly where this trend comes from. Especially, ASOS offers one of the most popular styles. (https://www.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-formal-cropped-trench-coat-in-mushroom-melange/prd/207997610#ctaref-more%20colours%20swatches&featureref1-more%20colours%20swatches) And they ship to Japan!! I also got one and I love it so so much!

3. Hollister’s Y2K Collections

Breaking news: Hollister’s back with their 2000s revival collections! You cannot miss the nostalgic mix of low-rise jeans, baby tees, and zip-up hoodies that defined an entire era. I got this top above and I highly recommend it. Whether you’re chasing nostalgia or just love effortless Cali-cool vibes, Hollister’s revival proves that 2000s style is officially back – and better than ever.

Enjoy your fall!

These are my sneak peaks of my fall haul and I hope you guys like them. Get your favorite item and have fun with this season!