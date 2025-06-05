Sips and Serenity: Tokyo’s Best Café Breaks for Travelers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach the summer vacation, a peak time for tourists, I have compiled a list of my recommended cafes in Tokyo that are near the famous sightseeing spots and serve cozy and relaxing pauses for anyone interested in exploring Tokyo. With sweet treats and drinks, you would sip, relax, and recharge after a bit weary from exploring.

1. Safn

Location: Asakusa

Vibe: Serene, minimal, and deeply Japanese

Why you’ll love it: Safn is located just a 5-minute walk from Sensō-ji Temple, which is one of Tokyo’s most iconic sightseeing spots, the best place to spend a peaceful break from the crowds. Their signature matcha pudding is silky-smooth and perfectly balanced, best enjoyed with a freshly whisked bowl of matcha.

2. Common

Location: Akasaka (near Roppongi)

Vibe: Breezy, open-air, effortlessly chic

Why you’ll love it: Common is a charming semi-outdoor café located in Akasaka, which is near Mori Art Museum and Azabudai Hills. Their rich cheesecake with artisanal whipped cream, a sprinkle of salt, and a subtle splash of olive oil, which pairs perfectly with a refreshing lemonade.

The outdoor gentle seating is ideal for a cool-down and chatting about your favorite exhibit.

3. Roasted Coffee Laboratory

Location: Shibuya

Vibe: Chill, cozy, and a sweet escape from the crowds

Why you’ll love it: Another one of my recommended places to escape from the crowds is in Shibuya. Located in a place with a short walk from the central area, there is a cafe with many drinks and cake options. They serve rich chocolate cake, spiced carrot cake, or a frosty frappe, there’s definitely something here to recharge your energy and your mood.

Original photo by Hana Kobayashi

4. Blue Bottle Coffee

Locations: across Tokyo (including Aoyama, Roppongi, Shinjuku, Ginza, and more)

Vibe: Sleek, spacious, and globally loved

Why you’ll love it: Blue Bottle Coffee operates 17 stores in Tokyo, including Aoyama, Roppongi, Shinjuku, Ginza, and more. It is a Japanese café chain that offers a clean and modern aesthetic, spacious places, and special coffee.

This café serves special craft coffee using premium-quality beans. It’s the kind of café that is ideal for planning your next move or simply unwinding.

Final Sip — Wrapping Up Your Tokyo Café Journey

A perfect cup of coffee or matcha in a cozy corner will make your Tokyo exploring more lovely. These cafés aren’t just stops on your itinerary; they can be memorable parts of your Tokyo experience. Next time you find yourself wandering Tokyo, take a sip, take a breath, take Tokyo in. Your next favorite moment might be a cup away!