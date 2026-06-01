Recap of Produce 101 JAPAN SHINSEKAI ep. 9: Concept Battle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Apparently, Produce 101 JAPAN SHINSEKAI is being broadcast via Lemino (a Japanese video streaming service). Produce 101, the K-pop audition program, was broadcast for three seasons due to its popularity. Beyond the country, its Japanese version was streamed in 2019, and the boys’ group JO1 was born. Then, its other series were streamed in 2021 and 2023, and the program also drew attention.

And this year, its new series, Produce 101 JAPAN SHINSEKAI, has started from March. 21st May was the broadcast date for Ep 9, and I really enjoyed the episode.

In this episode, trainees are assigned a “concept battle”. In this battle, they perform original songs split into 5 teams. Not only perform, but also compose the intro for the performance. Thus, their ability to express and interpret the meaning of a song was sought.

Each group has their unique and attractive points, and I cannot stop watching their performance video again and again. Therefore, let’s share how they ATE the stage through my article <3

BLACK ANGEL

This song is the signature of darkness, yet it is also the ephemeral beauty of an angel. Members wear all-black costumes, and the choreography conveys the song’s atmosphere very much.

Personally, Siyoung’s leadership skills were awesome in the team. He significantly improved the team’s performance through his rigorous practice. You can check how Siyoung made an effort from the video below.

Since more trainees over the limit wanted to perform this song, they elected each other based on who is suitable. Hence, elected members performed a super synchronized performance.

DREAMER

The song is full of youth, energy, and happiness, and sounds like a Japanese anime song! These qualities have many positive effects on us, even when we watch them on a screen.

Their performance starts with the intro they created based on one member’s story.

A member had to move “DREAMER” from another song due to the overcapacity. He was so shocked because he had left the previous song through their voting. However, against his feelings, the DREAMER group warmly welcomed him. Knowing the background story makes this part seem more impressive.

Fuego

The title means fire in Spanish. As it says, the whole performance was full of hot passion.

In practice, many corporations were seen. Kosuke, who is good at dancing, actively encouraged the group’s motivation. He often got up early and left the practice room to improve his skills. Sometimes he asked the choreographer and practiced together. Consequently, his constant efforts improved the quality of all members’ performance.

KICK

The song and choreography are very catchy. The song features a lot of instrumental sounds, which make its vibe extraneous. About the choreography, movements to hit something appear a lot. It conveys the song’s powerful energy and varies its pace.

About the team, Chisato showed us his own energetic dance skills! Check from here👇

Neko

Neko (ねこ) means cat in Japanese, so the whole lyric is composed from the cat’s perspective 🐈 The lyric is so cute to listen that I really want to join the club of these cat lovers:)

Thus, the cuteness of this song definitely charms everyone.

About the team, there was a miscommunication between members at first. However, Daiki called the members together once to share his concerns; it became the trigger to strengthen the team bond. Then their performance ended with great success.

As a result of the concept battle, BLACK ANGEL got first place out of 5 teams, so its members received benefits that added to their original voting points. Also, in the team, Shinhaeng got the most votes, so he received additional benefits.

Now on Streaming!

All the songs introduced above are now streaming! Enjoy each song’s unique vibes thoroughly✨

Final episode is on 6/6!

Finally, 6/6 is the day for determining the debut members. I vote for my bias constantly until the day, and to encourage his dream!