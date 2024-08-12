Pizza Lovers, This is For You: Tokyo’s Top 4 Pizza Places

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

If you’re a university student in Tokyo and are looking for new restaurants to try, this article is for you! Here are the top four pizza places I’ve tried, loved, and returned to.

1. Pizzeria da Peppe NAPOLI STA’CA

Original photo by Rina Muguruma

Locations: Kamiyacho, Azabudai Hills, Komazawa. [Official Website Page is Here].

This place is a pizza lover’s paradise (you can see a photo of this place’s pizza in this article’s image). The restaurant is always busy with guests, so a reservation is recommended! The people working there are friendly, and the walls have photos of famous visitors from around the world. My top recommendation is the famous star-shaped pizza; Rich tomato sauce pours out when you bite into it, topped with cream cheese and ham inside the enveloped sides of the stars. I also love the Esplosione di Formaggi, which has apricot jam and coffee powder, but I could not taste those individual flavors in the pizza. The taste is so heavenly that I’ve found myself returning repeatedly.

2. Pizzeria Cantera

Location: Meiji Jingu-mae. [Official Website Page is Here].

This place takes pizza to another level. The Bismarck pizza is a must-try, made with a unique dough baked in a special oven imported from Naples. The dough is 100% whole grain, giving the pizza a slightly sour and sweet flavor. The restaurant at night is particularly beautiful, with a romantic vibe, and they also have terrace seating. The people who work there are also outgoing and create a lively and welcoming atmosphere at the place.

3. Cafe La Boheme

Locations: Odaiba, Ginza, Azabu Juban, Kita Aoyama, Setagaya, Omotesando, Jiyugaoka, Shirokane, Shinjuku Gyoen, Sakura Shimmachi. [Official Website Page is Here].

Cafe La Boheme is quite a huge chain place, but each place has its own unique atmosphere. Whether you go for lunch or dinner, the restaurant is always great because it is lively and bright during the day and more romantic and intimate in the evening. My favorite here is the La Boheme Mix pizza. The US Prime Beef Steak is also a standout if you want something extra.

4. PIZZERIA & TRATTORIA GONZO

Location: Kichijoji, Jiyugaoka, Nakameguro. [Official Website Page is Here].

Gonzo holds a special place in my heart, as I’ve featured it before in another article about Kichijoji「4 Must-Try Restaurants You Shouldn’t Miss in Kichijoji, Tokyo」The pizza here is simply amazing. My go-to orders are the Melanzane (Rosso) and Bismarck (Bianco) Neapolitan pizzas. The crust is soft yet crispy, and the flavors are so good that you’ll clean your plate down to the last cheesy bit that dropped off when you picked one of those slices. Gonzo is one of those places where you’ll want to savor every moment.

Bonus Recommendation: SAVOY

Location: Azabujuban. [Official Website Page is Here].

While I haven’t tried this place yet, I’ve heard incredible things about it. People have commented on how the tomato and cheese almost melt in your mouth like a drink. It’s definitely on my list to visit next!

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR

These are just a few of the pizza places that I’ve returned to in Tokyo. Each one offers something unique, and I can’t wait for you to try them too! Whether you’re out with friends or exploring the city on your own, these spots will satisfy your pizza cravings and give you an experience worth repeating.