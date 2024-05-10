4 Must-Try Restaurants You Shouldn’t Miss in Kichijoji, Tokyo.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

Kichijoji offers many places to eat, sometimes making it difficult to choose a good restaurant to settle in. Whether you’re new to the area, a freshman at ICU, or a frequent visitor running out of ideas, I’ve created a list of four places I recommend. Having visited each of these restaurants several times, I’m confident they will satisfy your cravings. I hope this list can come in handy the next time you’re looking for a great meal!

Restaurant 1: Pizzeria&trattoria Gonzo (Italian)

(Price Range: One Person 4000-5000 Yen. Payment: Cashless )

I found out about Pizzeria&trattoria Gonzo on a birthday celebration with friends. Then, I returned a few more times with a close friend who also shared joy and excitement about this restaurant—Reservations are essential due to its popularity. The restaurant’s front is decorated with plants like Beaked Yucca and Searisia Lancea, giving a pleasant view from the window seats. Neon signs, including an arrow-shaped one that reads ‘PIZZERIA’ and a silver glowing sign with the place’s name, ‘Pizzeria&trattoria GONZO,’ add to its charm, especially at night.

The inside is colored with rich brown tones, with sofas and tables complementing this palette and emitting an intimate, warm ambiance. Small wooden bears are placed on the walls above the sofa seats, giving a playful charm that evokes the coziness of a cottage.

When dining at Italian restaurants with friends, our usual order consists of one pizza and pasta dish. However, the pizzas are exceptional at this particular restaurant, making us select from each of the Rosso and Bianco Pizza. My favorites are the Meranzāne (Rosso) and Bismark (Bianco) Neapolitan pizzas. The pizzas are all baked in a custom wood-fired oven, visible from the seating area, and the meats are prepared over a charcoal fire, giving a nice smoky flavor to the taste.

Restaurant 2: with PADDY (Mexican)

(Price Range: One Person 1000-2000 Yen. Payment: Cash-Paypay-Credit Card)

Whenever I crave Mexican food, I head straight to with PADDY. I have visited this restaurant countless times, often bringing friends, and our experiences have always been excellent. The atmosphere is full of warmth, with wooden chairs, benches, and sofa chairs tucked away at the back, creating a cozy setting. Offering take-out and Uber delivery services, it is perfect for eat-at-home occasions or movie nights with friends. Episodes of Tom and Jerry play silently on a projector on one wall, adding a fun-loving touch to the surroundings. The restaurant gives a classic American diner vibe, complete with menus displayed upfront and vintage American cans and beer bottles decorating the store.

Having tasted nearly every item on the menu, I highly recommend their beef tacos; the meat melts in your mouth. However, remember to specify your preferred spice level (mild, normal, spicy) as they seem to default to a spicy flavor. My friends and I enjoy the creamy mild sauce we pour and use over almost everything.

I invited a Mexican friend who lives in the United States, and it was an exciting visit to with PADDY. Given her knowledge of Mexican cuisine, she thoroughly reviewed the food. After tasting the pork tacos and all three sauces, she appreciated the food and even commented on how it reminded her of traditional Mexican cooking!

Restaurant 3: 山本のハンバーグ(Hamburg)

(Price Range: One Person 1000-2000 Yen. Payment: Cash-PayPay)

I recently visited 山本のハンバーグ with the friend who recommended it, and I was so impressed that I returned twice—once for lunch and once for dinner. When we arrive, we can tell right away that this restaurant is popular; there is always a short queue with guests writing down their names on the restaurant’s paper. During my dinner visit, the wait was about an hour, and while it was pretty long, the soft, delicious hamburgers were worth the wait.

Stepping inside, guests are greeted by friendly waiters and a busy kitchen. There are several seating options, such as counter seats, cozy sofas, and wooden table seats. A warm glow reflects from an orange-yellow mosaic lamp hanging from the ceiling, adding to the welcoming and relaxed environment.

I recommend getting the Hamburg set, which includes a light salad, miso soup, and a refreshing vegetable juice, which the waiter comes to present the ingredients in a charming basket alongside the glass. The Cheese Hamburg Set, in particular, is excellent, disappearing off my plate practically as soon as it arrives (the Hamburg is displayed in the article’s picture). During my latest visit, I noticed several customers enjoying the Kimchi Hamburg, which I am interested in trying on my next visit to 山本のハンバーグ!

Restaurant 4: 立飲ビストロ Ryo (Bistro)

(Price Range: One person 3000-5000Yen. Payment: Cashless).

Finally, is the Tachinomi Bisutoro Ryo, a bistro near the Inokashira Park entrance (the Kichijoji Park exit). Our fellow chapter member, Yiyan Zhang, had discovered this place, and with her, I had the pleasure of visiting this Bistro on two occasions—reservations are highly recommended. The ambiance reminded me of an Izakaya since the Bistro is lively and full of bright energy, and the menu items are listed on strips of paper on the walls.

Yiyan particularly enjoys the salad フルーツとルッコラ ～バルサミコドレッシング～ (Furūtsu to Rukkora ~ Barusamiko Doresshingu), as shown in one of the images in this article. During our recent visit, this salad featured seasonal fruits such as oranges, strawberries, and nuts, providing a delicious sweet-salty crunch. Personally, I find the gorgonzola ice cream a standout favorite, it’s a perfect harmony of creamy, sweet, and salty flavors. I need to go back again!