On March 29, 2024, the 3-hour biographical drama was released in Japan. The delay was due to the worldwide opening last July was only weeks before the anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki — on August 6 and August 9, respectively — during the final days of World War II. On May 11, the Her Campus writing team visited the cinema to watch the movie and decided to collaborate on an article, sharing our reviews and thoughts. As students at a university in Japan, we deeply felt many emotions and were moved by the movie’s portrayal and our interpretation of its message.

Rina’s Review of the Film.

Stepping out of the cinema, I was struck with the harsh reality that this was the country where two deadly nuclear bombs were dropped. I was overwhelmed with pain and found myself crying for those innocent lives lost in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and for our ancestors who lost their families, friends, and loved ones. Although I had learned about the bombings from a young age, seeing the reenactment was deeply painful, even for someone who did not experience the event firsthand.

It was particularly painful when Julius Robert Oppenheimer explained the justifications for using the nuclear bomb on the Japanese when one of his colleagues had asked about the moral implications of it. I also felt pain when the movie showed Harry S. Truman and other authorities nonchalantly discussing the locations for dropping the bombs, revealing how it was these were the men who decided the fate of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives.

The movie portrayed Oppenheimer’s excitement and passion for creating the bomb and his regret over its use. This was illustrated through scenes of two blinding flashes of light, a burn victim appearing before him after his congratulatory speech, and his visions swaying with the ground shaking.

I believe the movie attempted to convey the American perspective on the bomb while also highlighting the terror of political pressure and the power held by authorities who make life-and-death decisions. This applies to many countries that have experienced war. The film also portrayed the competition between states, stemming from insecurity and the desire to catch up, which put countless lives at risk. I sensed that Christopher Nolan tried to depict Oppenheimer’s story without justifying the bomb’s creation and use.

Ayana’s Review of the Film

A 3-hour biopic that does not feel like 3 hours, full of my favorite actors (l love you, Florence Pugh), and sound effects that made me jump in my seat several times. Such an important film that can be an incentive to start a conversation about the atomic bomb,

As a citizen of 被爆国, there were, of course, some scenes, more like a lot of scenes, that made me uncomfortable and angry. However, I think that Oppenheimer offered me an opportunity to see the atomic bomb from the US perspective, which I never thought to do or got to do.

Re-learning about the Manhattan Project and the whole reason the US decided to bomb Japan was such a shock but a reality I needed to face. The pressure from the government, considering the US’s position during that time, is something I never learned in Japan’s education system.

With that being said, though, part of me thinks that Oppenheimer should’ve known how inhumane the atomic bomb was the moment the experiment was conducted, not right after the bomb was dropped and him regretting his decisions made me irritated. Nonetheless, I do think the director, Christopher Nolan did a perfect job portraying Oppenheimer’s inner feelings.

If you haven’t watched the film, I hope this can be a sign for you to watch it !

Chinatsu’s Review of the film

一貫性のない時系列の元で映画が進んでいくので、一回観ただけでは映画の全てを理解するのはかなりハードルが高いと思いました。しかし、映像のリアリティーや、色彩、音の使い方にはとてもこだわりを感じました。特に、音の使い方の工夫によって観ている側も場面ごとの登場人物の緊迫感など、彼らの心情を自然と読み取れて、3時間を超える大作でありながらも常にハラハラドキドキを感じられました。映像のクオリティーが見事である一方、原爆という映画の題材に核被爆国の人間として観るのに躊躇いを感じていました。鑑賞後も本作品に対して自分の中で色々な意見が飛び交いましたが、そんな自分を含めた本作品を観た世界中の人々の映画に対する様々なフィードバックを通してこそ、この映画は完成する、すなわち、私たちがこの映画のキーパーソンになると感じられました。鑑賞して感じられるであろうモヤモヤな感情を含めた意見がこの映画には欠かせないのです。ぜひ、ご鑑賞ください！

Saya’s Review of the film

オッペンハイマー側の、探究心に基づいて原爆を開発できた結果世界の破綻者となり、世界から非難される。アメリカと市民から称賛されるも、自分の発明が殺してしまった被害者(予定よりも遥かに量の多い)のことが浮かび喜びきれないが、その気持ちは隠して強気な発言をしなければならず、罪悪感が付きまとう。という苦悩は理解できる。

また、アメリカ人側の立場としては、自分たちの国が生んだ発明者の発明によって戦争も終わったあの状況はたしかに喜ばしいものだっただろう。

しかし、被爆国である日本で生まれ育った日本人である私の目を通すと、怒りのような複雑な気持ちで溢れかえった。例えば、京都は新婚旅行で行ったことあっていい場所だったから候補から外した、というセリフに目的地を決める軽さが感じられて怒りを覚えた。

本作品は映画的に、音や色、映像をすごく効果的に使っていると感じた。特に、爆発のシーンで無音＋スローが印象的で、命の危機がある時には周りがスローモーションに見える、と言うことがあるがそれをすこし感じることができた気がする。ただ、それは被爆者の体験のほんのわずかにも及ばない。あの爆発は発明者たちが一定の絶対に安全な距離にいてカウントダウンをしているから、見ている側としても怖さがなかったが、当時の日本人の立場になって、何も知らない時にいきなり原爆が空から降ってきて自分の隣で爆発し、一瞬にして人生が終わると考えると本当に胸が苦しくなった。

Nala’s Review of the Film

この映画は世界中で公開されてから約８ヶ月後に日本で初めて上映され、その背景には、公開日の数週間後に迫っていた「原爆の日」と「終戦記念日」への配慮があったと知りました。原子爆弾を作った人に焦点を当てた映像を「伝記」として、しかも世界でただ一つの被爆国としての日本において、上映が実現したということに大きな意味があるのではないでしょうか。映画の中で、科学者の仲間と原子爆弾の完成を目の当たりにした瞬間、発明までの長い過程では一切気に留めなかったはずの「未来の犠牲」の存在をオッペンハイマー自身が強く頭に浮かべるシーンがあります。学生時代からの量子学への好奇心と国家への根強い忠誠心を持って研究に勤しんできた彼でさえ、理論ではなく今度は五感を通じてその威力を再認識したことで、自らが生み出した兵器の持つ強大な破壊力を「恐れ」ていました。爆弾の開発に成功してしまった以上、彼自身が間接的に無数の人間を殺すことに対する「痛み」を感じていたことを切に感じ取り、科学の未知の可能性と、それを支配することのできない人間の弱さに動揺してしまいました。原爆の誕生を盛大に祝う仲間の楽しげな姿とは対照的に、犠牲者の亡骸や遺族の涙など、まだ見えるはずのない幻覚が彼には見えていたことから、核兵器の作り手として抱えきれないほどの罪悪感と危機感に頭を悩ませていたことが分かり、安堵した自分がいたのも事実です。日本では、幼少期から広島・長崎における被爆の歴史について学びます。そのような「被害国」としての視点だけでは知り得ない、原爆を落とした側の意図や葛藤を直に感じ取ることのできる映画であると思いました。作り手もまた、人間であること、そして私たちにもまた、責任があること。彼らを許し歴史として「被爆者」の声を形に残しつつ、相手国との関係を害する一方的な「恨み」の感情は水に流す努力をすることの必要性を今一度確認することができました。