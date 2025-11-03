Netflix Original Series “Emily in Paris” is Coming Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emily in Paris is officially coming back! The official Instagram account of Emily in Paris announced the filming process of the awaited season 5 this summer, and now the December 18th, the date for the premiere is right around the corner!

One of the attractions of this drama is obviously its fashion. Today, I would like to introduce some of my fav looks from the series in this article👗✨

What is Emily in Paris?

—New passions. New fashions. New Emily? A plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris. (Netflix)

Already four seasons are out, but please don’t worry, I’m sure that once you start watching, you can’t stop it until the end. It’s a story about an American career-minded girl, Emily, working in Paris, experiencing and struggling with French-style dramatic life and romance. She always put her full energy into all the things: work, love, and friendship, influencing and being influenced by people around her. There are several men as partners of Emily while the seasons go on, making “teams” to the audience (I’m in Team Alfieeee). This coming season 5 is actually in Rome, surely giving a new color to the series.

My Favorite Looks

1. Gingham jacket × Red color accent

Feels Paris from this fit.

2. Pony tail × Hot pink coat

A little casual taste with flowers.

3. Audrey Hepburn inspired casual dress up

Paris night out is here.

4. Body suits × volume skirt

Black and white with 40s curl hair always suits.

5. Long boots × White accent

The pearl necklace also works well.

6. Pattern Pattern Pattern!

Her curly hair fits so much.

7. Girls’ summer!

Can’t miss other characters’ fashion too.

December 18th is comming!

Emily in Paris gives you cheer, energy, and passion. Like Sex and the City (1998), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Gossip Girl (2007)…, this is also one of the amazing, timeless fashion comedies. Don’t forget to add to your Watchlist until this holiday comes!