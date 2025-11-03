Netflix Original Series “Emily in Paris” is Coming Back

Emily in Paris is officially coming back! The official Instagram account of Emily in Paris announced the filming process of the awaited season 5 this summer, and now the December 18th, the date for the premiere is right around the corner!
One of the attractions of this drama is obviously its fashion. Today, I would like to introduce some of my fav looks from the series in this article👗✨
What is Emily in Paris?
—New passions. New fashions. New Emily? A plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris. (Netflix)
Already four seasons are out, but please don’t worry, I’m sure that once you start watching, you can’t stop it until the end. It’s a story about an American career-minded girl, Emily, working in Paris, experiencing and struggling with French-style dramatic life and romance. She always put her full energy into all the things: work, love, and friendship, influencing and being influenced by people around her. There are several men as partners of Emily while the seasons go on, making “teams” to the audience (I’m in Team Alfieeee). This coming season 5 is actually in Rome, surely giving a new color to the series.
My Favorite Looks
1. Gingham jacket × Red color accent
2. Pony tail × Hot pink coat
3. Audrey Hepburn inspired casual dress up
4. Body suits × volume skirt
5. Long boots × White accent
6. Pattern Pattern Pattern!
7. Girls’ summer!
December 18th is comming!
Emily in Paris gives you cheer, energy, and passion. Like Sex and the City (1998), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Gossip Girl (2007)…, this is also one of the amazing, timeless fashion comedies. Don’t forget to add to your Watchlist until this holiday comes!