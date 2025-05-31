The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just Kids is both a memoir of Robert Mapplethorpe and an autobiography of Patti Smith herself, narrating the story of two young people striving for their artist dream in New York City. The book depicts the obstacles, the joys and the eagerness of trying to find their own place in the world. Just Kids is an invitation to the artists’ universe, and it is such a privilege that we are able to read this book.

“Oh, take their picture,” said the woman to her bemused husband, “I think they’re artists.” “Oh, go on,” he shrugged. “They’re just kids.” Patti Smith, Just Kids(2010)

Throughout the book, Patti vividly portrays her life especially during the 1960s to 1970s. She succeeded to chronicle her deep and transformative relationship with Robert Mapplethorpe and the vibrant, chaotic atmosphere of New York City during that period. Just Kids is more than a personal story. It is a reflection of art, identity, love, and the creative spirit. Patti’s language and poetic writing style carry a quiet intensity, turning everyday struggles into something timeless and mythic. Thus, it has influenced me and given me the courage to pursue my dream.

As I read about Patti and Robert’s spirits toward challenges, I began to reflect on my own. When I was in high school, I was indecisive about my future. I never had the confidence to do what I wanted. I tried to resist reality a few times, but always ended up yielding. I knew deep inside my heart that I was just not brave enough to take the consequences of my decision. I would rather let others decide for me, so if everything falls apart, I won’t be the only one to bear the blame. I realized this thought of mine was awfully wrong after reading Just Kids. The burden of life is a weight meant to be carried alone, and one must walk their path without taking the easy way out.

After the realization, I had this opportunity in front of me: to go to Japan for university or stay in Taiwan. It is obvious what I’ve chosen, and it is by far the best decision I’ve ever made. I believe that everyone has their origin story and Just Kids is mine. If I hadn’t encountered this book, I would not be the person I am today. Just Kids was no longer just about two artists in New York City, it became a mirror through which I began to understand myself. Like Patti, I, too, am searching for a place in the world that feels truly mine. In their story, I saw shadows of my own. And slowly, Just Kids became Just Me.