How Deleting Social Media Changed My Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

Without a doubt, so many youth are using social media now. Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat are toptier. Having social media enables us to connect with people from all over the world, and basically get whatever information we want through social media. However, in recent years, lots of people are also realizing that social media is not just “sunshine and rainbows”. Excessive use of social media can lead to addiction, stress, anxiety, etc. Because social media contains almost all kinds of information, it also includes toxic content that harms viewers in numerous ways.

Last summer, 17-year-old me decided that it was time to say goodbye to social media. Specifically, Instagram, TikTok, and Bereal. So today, I’m going to tell you how social media changed the aspects of my life. HOWEVER, to clarify, I am not saying everyone should delete social media. If you have a healthy relationship with it, there’s no pressure to change that!

1 picture and experiences are for myself

Especially on Instagram and TikTok, we see people posting photos, videos about their life, experiences, friends, etc. As much as it can be fun to select the “aesthetic” photos and post them, or react to them, the more I do it, the more I constantly think, “What should I post today?”. Even when I was having the best moments being with friends or family, my top concern was “when should I take a photo for Instagram?” But think about it, why do you HAVE to post about your life and experiences? Maybe to impress others, or to show that you’re living the dream life. But those reasons are all focused on others. When I deleted social media, I began to realize the pictures I take and the experiences I have are for me, not for others. As for me, when I want to share my pictures and experiences with someone, I just simply text them directly:)

2 There is no need for comparison

Comparison is one of the biggest issues when it comes to social media. You can compare so many parts of yourself with others. Friends, partners, lifestyle, experiences, body image, skin, the list goes on. Ironically, social media can inspire people in good ways, too, but with so much similar information flooded, it makes it difficult for us youth to deal with content on social media positively. Deleting social media made it possible for me to focus more on myself. I no longer needed to see other people’s posts and feel bad about myself. Instead, I learned how to give love to myself on my own.

3 Living in the present

It’s also problematic that so many people are spending too much time on social media when instead, they can go live their own lives rather than watching others. It’s almost as if social media is taking away our precious time in life. This may all sound a little exaggerated for others, but I can confidently say that without social media, I have more control in my life, because I am living life intentionally, for myself, and not for impressing others.

For those of you who read till this very last bit, I know you’re the kind of person who wants to prioritize self-love, but maybe struggling a little, and I’m no expert about this, but I just wanted to mention that you’re not alone. As I mentioned earlier, it’s up to you. If you don’t want to get rid of social media, that’s great! As long as you are in control. Everyone has their own way to protect their own peace, and deleting social media was one thing that worked for me;) Though if anyone’s considering taking a break from social media, I would say give it a try! Sometimes, a key to having a good life is doing less, not more.