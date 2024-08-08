Happy International Cat Day: Celebrating the Beauty of Japanese Cat Paintings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

Happy International Cat Day!

August 8th is a day to celebrate our fellow furry friends, and what better way to do so than by exploring some of the most delightful cat paintings in Japanese art history? Cats are known for their love of sleep, often napping for 12 to 18 hours each day—a behavior that offers serenity and contentment, especially when the world feels overwhelming and chaotic. As we pray for peace amid wars and genocides, I hope these artworks provide a reprieve from the stress and devastation, transporting you into the serene world of sleeping cats, just as Foujita did during World War II with his cat-themed paintings. Here are three remarkable paintings of cats that beautifully capture the peaceful essence of our sleeping friends.

『浅草田圃酉の町詣』by Utagawa Hiroshige (1857)

Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), a master of the ukiyo-e woodblock printing tradition, painted “Asakusa Rice Fields and Torinomachi Festival” as part of his series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo.” This piece depicts the Tori no Machi Festival, which occurs on the day of the rooster in November. The festival has roots, originating as a harvest celebration among local farmers near the Waseda Myoken Daibosatsu in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. Hiroshige’s art often showcased scenes from everyday life in Edo (now Tokyo), blending nature’s beauty with people’s actions.



In this painting, a white cat with a grey cinnamon tail peers through a Fusuma (sliding door) window. The background features yellow-roofed Kusabuki no Ie (traditional thatched-roof home), brown houses further in the back, and the Mount Fuji standing majestically against a bright crimson horizon. While the landscape feels vibrant, the sleeping cat brings a sense of calm and tranquility. The contrast between the festival’s lively atmosphere and the peacefully sleeping cat creates a serene ambiance, allowing us to appreciate the simple, quiet moments from the chaos and noises of life.

『親子猫』 by Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita (1929)

Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita (1886-1968), a Japanese-French painter and printmaker, was known for merging French and Japanese artistic traditions. Foujita faced numerous challenges throughout his life, including serving as an official propaganda painter for the Imperial Japanese government during World War II. His paintings of Catholic art during this period led to public shunning in Japan, and were condemned as fascist propaganda. As a result, Foujita experienced an identity crisis and eventually moved to France, where he spent the rest of his life.

Within these difficult times, Foujita found solace in his art, particularly in his love for cats. This passion is evident in many of his works, where he often portrayed cats with delicate, intricate lines and a soft, dreamy quality. One of my favorite paintings of his, “Cat and Kitten Asleep,” depicts a mother cat and her kitten snuggled together. The brown and black striped cats are rendered with sumi ink, beautifully capturing their fur’s fluffy texture. The close-up of the mother and kitten highlights their bond and the warmth of their embrace which I feel is a reminder of the importance of appreciating the beauty of familial relationships. Through these themes, Foujita’s art may have provided people with a means of coping with the turmoil by offering a sense of normalcy and tranquility.

『猫梅』by Hishida Shunsō (1906).

Hishida Shunsō (1874-1911) was a prominent Nihonga (Japanese-style painting) painter. He worked at a crossroads in Japanese art when the growing influence of Western culture had created a violent split between two competing artistic practices: Yōga and Nihonga. Shunsō developed the morotai technique and was known for capturing the essence of natural subjects with minimalistic yet expressive brushwork, such as karabake.

In the painting “Cat and Plum Blossoms,” Shunsō depicts a sleeping cat beneath a slowly blossoming plum tree. The tiny plum flowers, portrayed in gentle pinks and whites, contrast beautifully with the cat’s black, velvety fur, emphasizing their inherent grace while napping. This painting feels like a coexistence between nature and animals as the sleeping cat, nestled comfortably under the plum blossoms, symbolizes tranquility and harmony. I feel that this scene invites us to appreciate nature’s quiet beauty and the cat’s gentle presence, evoking feelings of contentment.

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR

These three paintings, each with a unique style and context, reflect sleeping cats’ tranquil and adorable nature. They remind us to appreciate the simple and quiet moments in life and the beauty surrounding us daily. Happy International Cat Day to all cat lovers—may your day be as relaxing and enjoyable as these cats featured in this article!