Eyewear Trends: Must-Check 6 Brands for 2025

The eyewear boom really took off in 2024, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. In this article, I’ll spotlight 6 must-know eyewear brands that fashion lovers won’t want to miss.

Get Inspired by Fashionistas!

Hyunjin (Stray Kids) was spotted wearing sleek metal-frame glasses in his off-duty look. In fact, metal frames and rimless designs that blend naturally with the face are among this year’s eyewear trends.

Also, bold frames and decorative eyewear are trends. Influencer Katya’s retro-inspired look with glasses is fashionable and totally on point right now.

Standard brands

Let me introduce one classic and one hot eyewear brand.

Ray-ban

Ray-Ban is one of the most classic eyewear brands in the world. Among its many styles, the “Aviator RB3025” model is a standout. Aviator sunglasses are making a huge comeback this year, with many brands jumping on the trend. But Ray-Ban’s “Aviator RB3025” has a long history, which was officially adopted by the U.S. military in 1930. With its excellent functionality and fashionability, this classic piece is definitely worth having in your collection.

Gentle monster

Next up is Gentle Monster, the new standard in eyewear. This Korean brand has exploded in popularity, with over 65 flagship stores worldwide. Its rise was fueled by Korean celebrities and its unique, one-of-a-kind designs. Gentle Monster’s 2025 collection features trend-forward pieces like metal frames and decorative styles. So, it is perfect for finding your go-to accessory of the year.

luxury brands

Of course, we can’t forget about luxury brands and their impeccably stylish designs.

bottega veneta

I.N (Stray Kids) added a cool edge with Bottega Veneta sunglasses featuring the brand’s signature “Intrecciato” woven leather. Such an iconic design is a perfect example of the distinction of luxury brands.

versace

One of my personal favorites is Versace. Their sunglasses and eyeglasses aren’t overly flashy, but still make a strong, luxe statement. Just putting them on takes your entire look to the next level.

Recommended Japanese brands

Before we wrap up, I’d like to highlight two Japanese brands.

eyevAn

Eyevan was launched in 1972 as Japan’s first eyewear brand. Known for its concept of “glasses to wear like clothes,” Eyevan creates stylish frames with a strong fashion edge. Crafted by skilled artisans in Sabae, one of Japan’s top eyewear-producing regions, the quality is exceptional. If you haven’t yet explored Japanese-made eyewear, please check out Eyevan’s collection.

noeyedia

Launched from Tokyo, Noeyedia is all about “high quality, low price, and fashion-forward” eyewear. True to its concept, the brand offers trendy designs from metal and rimless frames to colorful lenses and decorative styles. Their items are all at accessible prices, so it’s a perfect choice for anyone looking to experiment with eyewear without breaking the bank.

There are so many great eyewear options. Hopefully, this article helps you find the eyewear that truly suits you. In 2025, stay on trend and express yourself with your favorite eyewear.