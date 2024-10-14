‘Derry Girls’ Review: Religion, Identity, and Growing Up During The Troubles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

Reflecting on The Troubles

This October marks 56 years since The Troubles began in Northern Ireland, a conflict that changed the country for three decades. Although the origins of the conflict go far back, the bloodshed between the Protestant-unionist majority and the Catholic-nationalist minority grew more severe in the late 1960s. It continued until the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Like me, you could have come across ‘Derry Girls’ throughout high school from short clips or advertisements. But it wasn’t until recently that I watched the series, and now it’s firmly in my rewatch loop. The show, written by Lisa McGee, draws from her own experiences growing up in Londonderry during the 1990s, the ‘final years’ of The Troubles.

The Troubles Through the Eyes of Teenagers

‘Derry Girls’ tells the story of five teenagers who experience the highs and lows of high school. However, the series is set at the ‘end’ of The Troubles, when societal unrest and military presence were considered ‘normal.’ The conflict between Catholics and Protestants, unionists and nationalists, is present throughout the show. The show does, however, capture the universal challenges of teenagers, such as crushes, exams, and friendship drama. McGee’s writing demonstrates the experience of being a teenager during a turbulent political moment. In interviews, she stated that ‘Derry Girls’ is a “true reflection of what it’s like to be a teenage girl” and “decidedly unglamorous.” These characters are trying to survive school while simultaneously living in an environment in which troops boarding buses for security checks is normalized.

In Season 1 Episode 4, Katya, a Ukrainian student seeking refuge at Erin’s home following the Chornobyl disaster, describes the Northern Irish conflict as “different flavors of the same religion.” Erin is quick to take offense, strongly explaining to her the complexity of The Troubles. At the same time, (much to the horror of her friends) Clare has a revelation about the meaning of symbols, and begins to wear a Union Jack T-shirt to challenge its significance.

Katya’s view highlights the difference between the etic (outsider) and emic (insider) perspectives. To Katya, who has just escaped a different kind of catastrophe in Ukraine, The Troubles appear ‘different.’ So, her interpretation of the religious divide in Northern Ireland as ‘merely a variation’ within Christianity displays an etic perspective or an outsider’s attempt to make sense of another country’s cultural and political struggle. However, Erin’s reaction embodies the emic perspective because she knows that the conflict is not merely religious but tied to issues of identity, colonial history, and political sovereignty.

Clare’s Union Jack is both etic and emic: it can be seen as a flag that is simply blue, red, and white, but it can also be seen by the people of Northern Ireland as a representation of British dominance and Protestant unionism. Katya’s remark pushes Erin and Clare to confront the significant cultural and political implications that govern their lives. ‘Derry Girls’ uses humor to address these problems. Still, it also illustrates how much symbolism, religion, and conflict are part of everyday life (even ours), influencing how much people interact with one another.

More Than Just a Sitcom

One of the things that makes ‘Derry Girls’ unique is the show capturing four generations of life in Northern Ireland. The show includes the perspectives of Granda Joe, Ma Mary, Da Gerry, Aunt Sarah, and even Baby Anna. This reminds us that history isn’t experienced in isolation as it impacts families across generations and shapes their thoughts and actions. I recently spoke to someone who studied in Belfast, and they said how the echoes of The Troubles can still be seen today, with police cars stationed in particular areas and buildings carrying writings as reminders of the past. Conflicts like this don’t just fade; we see it continue in other parts of the world today, from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

‘Derry Girls’ is more than just a sitcom about teenagers; it’s a story about growing up during a conflict, finding joy during tough times, and learning how family and friendships are important. If you’re looking for something to binge this weekend, I highly recommend watching it!