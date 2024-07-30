Celebrate the Magic at the 1 Year Anniversary of the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

The Harry Potter Studio Tour “The Making of Harry Potter” in Tokyo, marks its 1 anniversary this year and is a must visit for any lover of the renowned franchise. My friend and I chose to take this trip and spent almost seven hours immersed in the world of Harry Potter. Because our university runs on a three-term schedule, we began our summer vacation much earlier than most Japanese students. This allowed us to visit in mid-July, when the tour is usually less crowded. So those also considering a visit should bear in mind that it can get very busy on regular days!

Official Video | Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo (30-second Version)

“The Making of Harry Potter” provides a fascinating insight into the making of the Harry Potter films, giving visitors a rare opportunity to experience what it was like to be a member of the cast and crew. Before your visit, I strongly advise you to watch the entire Harry Potter series to truly enjoy and understand the experience. If you have a wand, you can bring it along for an even more immersive experience, because there are times when you can interact with the exhibitions.

1). Living Like the Characters

The trip begins in the Great Hall, where “The Making of Harry Potter” provides an amazing recreation of the dining hall from the films. The stunning decorations on the walls and sculptures, the steel plates and cups on the long wooden tables, and the stage set for the Hogwarts professors all contribute to a wonderful atmosphere. My friend and I were astonished by the size of some of the figures, particularly Hagrid, who appeared smaller than we imagined. The mannequins, with their delicate facial traits, gave a degree of realism that intrigued and partly distracted us. This fusion of fantasy and reality I felt demonstrates the tour’s attention to detail in representing the bridge between the direction and magic of Harry Potter.

One of the highlights was the moving staircase, which was thrilling to witness in action. We were also able to take our own portraits and see them come to life on the walls. We were able to capture two photographs and download the footage using a free QR code. Other immersive activities included cheering on Gryffindor and Slytherin in a Quidditch match, appearing in the Ministry of Magic set with Floo Powder, taking our own “Undesirable No.1” posters, and flying on broomsticks. These activities used green screen effects, fog, and camera work to create an immersive experience.

2). Behind the Scenes of Filmmaking

The studio showcases a diverse range of sketches, models, costumes, and props, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process. We were surprised by the precise reconstruction of the Ministry of Magic set, which had gleaming green, yellow, and black surfaces, red brickwork, and office cubicles with glass windows. Exploring the Forbidden Forest and imagining what it would be like for Harry and Ron to first enter the area and meet Aragog was both thrilling and horrifying. The grounds were also made of rubber, which replicated the sense of walking on damp dirt with fallen leaves. The Diagon Alley set was another favorite, with the vivaciously colorful Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes shop looking as if its treats would leap out at us.

The explanations for the audio and visual effects were equally captivating. For example, leather was used to replicate the flapping of the Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon’s wings, and little sands and stones were rattled to recreate ocean waves.

3). The Challenges of Acting

One of the most eye-opening aspects of the tour was learning about the challenges faced by actors. It’s easy to forget how difficult it is to convey emotions naturally in front of cameras and large crews, especially in fantastical settings. A section dedicated to “Fantastic Beasts” featured Eddie Redmayne discussing his experience working with a CGI Niffler, an inanimate object brought to life through layers of digital effects. Seeing Redmayne’s skill in interacting with these digital creatures was truly impressive.

It was also intriguing to see how props like Hagrid’s head, as well as goblin and giant heads, evolved. Seeing these artifacts physicalized outside of the movie theaters gave us a greater appreciation for the artistry involved in bringing the Harry Potter universe to life.

4). Note from the Author

Overall, “The Making of Harry Potter” tour deepened my appreciation for the enormous amount of work and dedication that went into adapting J.K. Rowling’s writings into films. The careful stage designs, spectacular effects, and dedication of the actors all contribute to the enchantment that continues to capture viewers worldwide. The Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo is a must-see for everyone who wants to experience the enchantment firsthand.