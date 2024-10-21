Backpacking: My anecdotes!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I brought myself to the land of smiles—Thailand! Solo backpacking was new and exciting, but it was something I had wanted to do for…EVER. The picture of being in a different country, exploring culture, and understanding how people live there was a daydream that kept me going through the grind of senior year exams.

Here, I want to tell you three unconventional tips I concluded from my experiences.

Getting Around

Thailand offers various transportation options, from ferries and tuk-tuks to taxis, trains, and MRTs. I’m proud to say I tried all of them.

The MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) was a lifesaver, with plenty of routes, though I have to admit, some stations were a solid 25-minute walk from where I actually needed to go. For someone who’s terrible with directions, I managed to get to every place I wanted to, which is saying something. Of course, there were days when I was too exhausted to even think about taking the MRT back to my accommodation. That’s where “Grab” came in—a must-have app in Southeast Asia, similar to Uber but with bike options for a cheaper, quicker ride. Since traffic congestion is a constant in Thailand, hopping on a bike that can swerve through traffic is a fantastic option. But I have to say, the first time I got on, I had to ask the driver if I could hug them very tightly because I was so frightened, but after a few rides, I got the hang of it.

One of my more memorable rides was the train from Bangkok to Ayutthaya. The train was old, hot, and a bit run-down. My advice? Pick a cart with a fan (They operate in specific hours)! The one I was on had windows that barely opened, rusted shut from years of use, which made the journey feel much longer than it actually was. Incredibly, merchants were walking through the train selling hot food and room-temp drinks, but there was no way I was even remotely tempted. It was sweltering. And to make things worse, the sun was roasting my backpack. Picture this: I’m clutching this big, black backpack, and naturally, it has a black zipper—the worst possible combo for absorbing heat. So, when it was time to get off, the zipper touched my arm, and I kid you not, it burned me. I ended up with a literal zipper-shaped burn mark that stuck around for a month. The pain was so unreal, I just stood there, like, “Did I seriously just get burned by a zipper?” So, Tip #1: don’t sit near the sun when you have black-painted metal near you.

The 2% Phone Battery Crisis

Of course, Google Maps was my best friend throughout the entire trip—I relied on it constantly. That is, until one particular moment when I realized my phone was down to 2% and I was three hours away from where I was staying. Cue instant panic… To make things worse, there were little to no English signs around. I frantically searched my bag for a portable charger, only to remember I didn’t even own one. Classic.

In the middle of the street, I spotted a tiny tech shop and rushed in, hoping for a miracle. The old lady behind the counter said the charger would cost 800 baht. Naturally, I channeled all my (school mandatory, not an actor…) drama class skills and put on a show—telling her I was 18, lost, helpless, and there was no way I could afford anything over 400 baht (I carried all my cash with me, and safe to say that was a lie, but desperate times call for desperate measures). After some haggling, I managed to knock it down to 300 baht. At that moment, I thought I’d nailed it. But, as it turns out, the charger barely worked and only juiced my phone up to 17%. Frustrating? Absolutely. I considered turning around and demanding my money back, but I was already speeding away, so there was no turning back. At least it didn’t leave me completely stranded. So, Tip #2: always bring that charger; it was common sense that didn’t occur to me.

Street Food / The Thai Grandpa and Alligator Meat

When in Thailand, you have to try street food, right? Well, I did, but here’s my suggestion: don’t do it unless you’re confident in your stomach’s fortitude. My gut is strong enough to handle almost anything, thank goodness (or I’ll miss out)! Here’s what I would recommend: Kao Niew Ma Muang (Sweet Mango and Sticky Rice), Roti, Moo Ping (Grilled Pork Skewers), and basically anything with sweet Pandan. I’ve got a serious sweet tooth, so naturally, I consumed a borderline alarming amount of sugar. But hey, it just motivated me to walk even more, so it all balanced out in the end.

Now, here’s something you need to know about Thailand: if you’re buying tea, expect it to be super sweet. Even the “less sugar” options are still pretty much dessert in a cup. I once bought Jasmine Tea at a convenience store, expecting a light, floral flavor. Big mistake. One sip, and it felt like I was drinking straight corn syrup. I checked the label—130 calories per 100ml?! Insane. I mean, sure, it was my fault for not checking, but come on, I was not expecting liquid candy. So, Tip #3: Always check the label first if you don’t want your tea to taste like a dental appointment.

Speaking of food, one of my most unexpected encounters was with a sweet Thai grandpa, whom I came to know as Grandpa Bua. We started a conversation while wandering through a local market, and before I knew it, he guided me through the stalls, helping me haggle for the local price instead of the tourist price—talk about a win. Everyone I met was incredibly kind, and honestly, don’t hesitate to ask for help if you need it. Before I knew it, Grandpa offered me skewers from his friend’s stand. Sweet, right? Until he followed it up with alligator meat (scutes intact) and fried spiders… I declined both very politely and very quickly. It’s not every day a kind stranger offers you exotic meats, but hey, there’s a first time for everything!

Looking Back

My trip to Thailand was everything I had hoped for and more. It pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best possible ways—whether it was navigating a foreign country’s transport, dealing with the occasional hiccups, or simply relishing moments of spontaneity. There’s something liberating about solo travel. For anyone considering a solo adventure, I’d say 100% go for it.