A Short Guide to Brooklyn Nine Nine

What is Brooklyn Nine Nine

Brooklyn Nine Nine is a comedy TV show about a group of detectives working in a police precinct in Brooklyn, New York. The main character, Jake Peralta, is a talented but childish detective who often gets into trouble. He works with a very diverse team, which I will introduce in the following paragraphs. The show mixes crime-solving with humor, friendship, and personal growth.

The Characters

Jake Peralta is a skilled but immature detective who loves solving crimes and making jokes. Even though he often clashes with authority, he always means well.

Amy Santiago is the most organized person in the world. She loves rules and bureaucracy. She is also ambitious, which reflects on her eagerness to earn praise from superiors.

Captain Raymond Holt is the deadpan, highly professional leader of the precinct. He values discipline and excellence.

Rosa Diaz is a tough, mysterious detective known for her fierce attitude and deep voice. She rarely shows emotion, but she stays loyal to her friends in her own way.

Charles Boyle is a kind, quirky detective. What he treasures the most is his friendship with Jake. He is also known for being overly enthusiastic and having unusual taste.

Terry Jeffords is the strong, sensitive sergeant who loves yogurt and his daughters. He cares about the squad deeply and takes care of the mess.

Gina Linetti is the civilian administrator of the precinct. She is confident and unpredictable. She normally doesn’t act like she cares, but she is surprisingly insightful and loyal to her friends.

Hitchcock and Scully are two lazy, old detectives who used to be good cops. Now they mostly sit around, eat, and add comic relief to the team.

My thoughts

Personally, Brooklyn Nine Nine is something I watch when I get depressed or feel unmotivated. I always gain strength after watching those detectives striving for others. There are hilarious moments, tears, and growth. It is truly a great show that I recommend everyone add to their Netflix watch list.