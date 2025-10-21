A Guide for Your First Time in Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One tumbler of ice cold water, check.

Handheld fan, check.

Money to get a fresh lemonade during the day, check.

This used to be my everyday checklist before I headed out to school. Coming from a country that is just south of the equator in the Southeast Asian region, I’ve embraced (and braved) year-long summers, beaches that leave your skin warm and sticky, and only ever using raincoats because it made no sense for the weather to be cold without a storm signal. While I have gone to places that required thicker material than cotton shirts and linen pants, I’ve never formally and permanently introduced them to my everyday wardrobe – until I moved to Japan for university.

The first month was grueling. Given my geographical background, I was a little cocky and thought I could handle the heat, but the defeat I felt whenever I checked the 10-day weather forecast and saw 34s and 35s lined up for the next week is unlike anything I have felt before. But please, always remember, like anything in life, weather isn’t permanent.

Recently, this one spectacular Sunday, I was planning to go out, and decided to check the weather so I could plan out my outfit. It said that it would peak at 19°C. For some reason, I decided that this was impossible. That day, I went out with a denim jacket and a top that was thicker than what I usually wore to pretend I acknowledged the weather, and in contrast, a mid-thigh length skirt to prove to myself that I knew better than the data. And boy, I did not. Just as I stepped out to walk to the bus stop, the breeze hit my legs and tensed up my calves. My feet in my dress shoes started to feel as cold as an iced coffee would feel in my hand in the summer. I started wondering if this was finally the time for fleece-lined tights. I ended up spending my train rides looking through online shops like I was getting paid to do it just so I could find clothes that were actually appropriate for the weather I accepted was finally changing into cool and cozy.

If you were anything like me at any point in your life, trying to find the perfect formula for adjusting to a new environment, I think you would have wished there was a step-by-step manual on how to do so. I certainly did. And thus, I present to you this article! This is a guide for your first time in fall, most especially dedicated to my fellow freshmen from faraway lands. Gathering information from friends, family, and an array of online blogs and sources, here is not perfect, but a start to adjusting to this new season.

What’s your #OOTD?

Before I left for university in my home country, friends and family would constantly ask me if I was excited. I would always say I was most excited for cooler weather and being able to venture into a new genre of outfits of the day, thanks to it. I have to admit though, it’s been harder than I thought. With this, here are a few of my thoughts on how to curate your own autumn outfits of the day.

Invest in Your Wardrobe

Of course, the clothes you would want or need to buy depends on what you were used to back home, so for some people, a cardigan or a zip-up over regular clothes would suffice, but for others, you may want to start incorporating everyday long sleeves into your daily wardrobe. Whichever you end up choosing, it’s always a fun activity to go shopping. Turn it into a day trip to one of the trendy neighborhoods famous for thrifting, or splurge in malls and shops in busy areas. This is your chance to reinvent from your usual style and try out new things.

Here’s a personal tip from one of my friends who’s used to experiencing the full four seasons: for mildly cool weather like fall, try to prioritize the warmth of your feet and upper body. If you’re one who likes wearing skirts, this would still be a good time to wear your short ones and maybe start the trial on layering them. Try to make sure that whatever you’re choosing is something you’ll be comfortable with! Try to get things that keep you just the perfect kind of cozy according to your own standard, which also takes staying updated on the weather constantly. This brings us to our next tip:

Know the Seasons

Once again, there’s something I need to confess. I assumed that autumn would start in September before going to Japan. After all, I was matriculating for the autumn term. But the moment I arrived in Japan, I knew it might take a little waiting. Upon research, I have discovered that fall is actually from October to December.

September felt a little confusing with temperatures being 23 ℃one day and 29 ℃the next, but according to Japan City Tour, In October, it falls to 19-23°C (66.2-73.4 ° F) during the day and 14-18°C (57.2-64.4 ° F) in the morning and at night. At this time, typhoons come in cycles until around late October. However, they also say that the further north you go, the less likely it is that you will encounter a typhoon. They also advise that while it does get colder in November, you wouldn’t need a winter coat just yet.

These might be helpful to keep in mind when planning out your outfits, whether you’re staying for a term, a year, or even a full four years. And of course, even if you’re just a tourist. I understand that this might feel a little overwhelming, especially if you’re like me who has only begun to take styling a little more seriously because of the rare opportunity to get to practice it in a season when the sun is not scorching hot. If you ever feel like you’re running out of inspiration, look around you; you’re in Japan!

Get Experimental with Layering!

A popular topic among students who have just moved here is how creative the fashion is in Tokyo. People just go anywhere in whatever they feel confident in, and it’s inspiring. Everyone seems to have their own style. For those of us who aren’t as creative – this is still good news. The outfits you see along the street become a walking Pinterest board.

While I’m no expert at fashion, I can definitely say that you won’t lose inspiration just from simply going out into the streets of Tokyo, or even at the ICU.

Now that we have the perfect #OOTDs, let’s look for places to show them off. Here are some of the best places to go and things to do during fall in Japan.

Where are you at #ATM?

Let’s look for some of the best places to visit and things to do so you can update your friends and family where you are at the moment.

Know the foliage schedule

If you want to capture the perfect moments of the rust-colored leaves, which you’ve always associated with fall, I think it’s important to research when and where these appear! There are two waves of foliage, yellow leaves (called gingko trees) and then red leaves (Japanese maple). They are influenced by elevation and weather, thus creating a specific season for every region.

Generally, foliage begins its change from mid-October onwards, with November being known to be the peak season of autumn beauty. While several sources offer foliage maps, here’s one by Live Japan.

Stay updated on the haps!

To make the most out of your fall experience, I suggest researching the several festivals that happen during the season, and try to experience at least one that’s near you. If you want to make it even more of an adventure, try to experience several in different regions too! If you just want to take in your first time in fall, there are also many places to just sit down and appreciate the red leaves and cool air. From my research, here are a few places that you might want to look into:

Mt. Fuji’s Lake Kawaguchiko (in Yamanashi prefecture)

Kyoto’s Tofuku-ji

Bonus for ICU students: because it’s on our well-loved Chūō line and only around 50 minutes from Shinjuku, try to visit Mt. Takao for their Autumn Leaves Festival!

If you’re a tourist, you might also want to look into rail passes that will serve you the best for the destinations that you want to go.

Seasonal cooking

If being out and about is not your thing in the cozy weather, do not fear – seasonal vegetables and fruits are here! Sometimes, you need your food to hug you as warm as you’d hope to be during this new experience. After some research on byFood, here are some seasonal ingredients that you can use to expand your culinary knowledge into a new time of your life:

Pacific Saury (Sanma)

Sanma is a migratory fish that graces Japanese waters in the fall. Slightly similar to the mackerel I see most people enjoy here, it is usually salted and grilled whole, charming consumers with its crispy skin and natural oils. According to byFood, it’s best with grated daikon radish and soy sauce.

Chestnut (Kuri)

Even if you’re not from Japan, I think chestnuts are generally considered a food that brings warmth into the heart, no matter how it’s prepared. Being a versatile ingredient, the Japanese use it to make dishes ranging from rice dishes like kuri gohan to mont blanc desserts to make desserts cozy and sweet. Recently, I had a taiyaki filled with red bean paste and mixed with chestnuts, and the only way I could describe it was like a hug to the heart on a cool fall night.

Persimmons (Kaki)

Lastly, I had to put persimmons in because it’s something that has fascinated me since before. I have never tried it, but it is described in the same article as “a quintessential Japanese fall food.” Please note that there are two kinds – Fuyu, that are crisp and can be eaten raw, and Kaki, which are typically more enjoyable when ripe and soft.

Feeling cozier now, everyone? Now, let’s address the elephant in the room for all of my fellow students, especially the ones who are far away from home. The feelings.

“Leaves will soon grow from the barest of trees, and all will be alright in time…” Leaves by Ben&Ben

This line comes from one of my favorite Filipino songs by a Filipino band called Ben&Ben. Listening to this while writing was a perfect way to sit in my feelings about fall. You may have other songs on your own playlist too, but some of mine that have basically dictated the way I view this special season are songs like we fell in love in october by girl in red, and the whole folklore album by Taylor Swift.

This season may feel sadder, more nostalgic, and even lonelier. But if this is your first time, turn these feelings into cheesy experiences. Go outside – to a park or even a porch – and sip on hot chocolate or a classic pumpkin spiced latte and sit in your feelings. Take the pictures you never would have got to take at home. Splurge on all of the seasonal treats. The bottomline is, make the most out of it!

Now we’re ready!

While this wasn’t a research paper on how to perfectly ace the exam of fall, I hope this helped you prepare for it. I’m sure you know by now, but I’m a newbie to fall too – so feel free to share your personal thoughts and suggestions!

And to all my fellow students out there who are going through this alone for the first time, you’ve made it into another season and you’re doing great adjusting. Take this time to slow down and take in the changes that have been happening around you. Fall is a reminder that things do change, and when they do, they’re beautiful too – like a warm home that has waited for you.

Ready to take on fall now? Go forth with your pumpkin spiced latte and conquer this yellow-and-red world!