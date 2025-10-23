5 Autumn Sweets You Should Try in Japan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October has just begun, and autumn has arrived in Japan! With the change in weather through cold air and changing leaves, it is time for cafes and dessert shops across Japan to start releasing various ranges of limited edition autumn treats. All the sweets and drinks seem to have a cozy autumn flavor.

So, here I’d like to introduce five seasonal sweets you should definitely try in Japan this autumn✨

1. Pumpkin Spice Latte — Starbucks

The Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks is a classic drink that pops up every year, and is as popular in Japan as it is overseas. This drink is not just an ordinary pumpkin latte with the combination of espresso, steamed milk, and pumpkin syrup, as it is blended with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove as a spice, making it perfect to welcome the autumn season!

According to the reviews, the drink has a quite strong flavour of cinnamon, more noticeable than the pumpkin taste. So if you are a big fan of cinnamon spiced drinks, then this one is a must-try! You can also try iced, so contrasting fragrant spices and cold milk refreshing.

2. Marron Cream & Caramel Cake — Komeda Coffee

At Komeda Coffee, a delicious lineup of both drinks and sweets are released! One of their highlights is the Marron Cream & Caramel Cake, with a fluffy sponge topped with a rich layer of chestnut cream drizzled with caramel sauce. The sweetness of the chestnut matches perfectly with the nutty flavour of caramel, making it a balanced flavored dessert that captures the charm of the autumn season.

Chesnut, or kuri in Japanese, is one of the most iconic autumn ingredients in Japan. From traditional sweets to modern pastries, it is used due to its gentle sweetness. With Komeda’s seasonal lattes, enjoy the cozy, heartwarming taste of fall!

3. Aki Baisen Hōjicha — Gongcha

At Gongcha, a popular bubble tea brand, Aki baisen hōjicha (Autumn-roasted green tea) is introduced as a special autumn drink. Hōjicha is a roasted green tea known for its deep aroma. The Aki baisen, which means autumn roast, uses specially roasted tea leaves that stand out due to their richer fragrance and smooth taste.

This drink is available in two different flavours: Brown Sugar Milk Tea and Classic Milk Tea. The roasted aroma of these tea leaves provides a rich and deep flavour that suits cool weather. Also, you can customize your drink by putting toppings such as tapioca pearls, coconut jelly, or many others as they suit your taste.

Compared to fruity summer drinks, it is a drink that combines the warm autumn and the gentle bitterness of Japanese tea.

4. Black Thunder Halloween Donuts — Mister Donut

At Mister Donut, a Japanese donut chain, a special Halloween collaboration with the popular chocolate bar Black Thunder is released! These donuts come in a chocolatey lineup, combining the crispy texture of the Black Thunder bar with the fluffy dough of Mister Donut.

This collection has several types of donuts: Black Thunder Chocolate, Angel Chocolate, and Chocolate Fashion, each offering a different sweetness and texture.

Moreover, their cute Halloween themed designs will catch your eyes for sure, and are perfect for sharing with your friends during Halloween!

Enjoy their rich chocolate flavours as a sweet autumn snack!

5. Chewy Mitarashi Dango Shake — Tully’s Coffee

At Tully’s Coffee, Chewy Mitarashi Dango Shake showed up! This shake contains chewy rice dumplings mixed into a creamy vanilla base, topped with a sweet soy glaze as in the mitarashi dango, a traditional Japanese sweet. The chewy texture from the dango creates a fun, satisfying contrast to the smooth shake, while the sweet and salty taste from Mitarashi sauce with milky taste of the shake will match perfectly.

Mitarashi dango is a beloved traditional sweet enjoyed during festivals or as an afternoon snack in Japan. The combination of classic Japanese flavour with modern dessert style creates a unique, and nostalgic treat perfect for autumn!

Conclusion

Autumn season in Japan is more than just about the colorful leaves; it is also about the irresistible, cozy sweets and drinks. Whether you love the spices of pumpkin, the sweetness of chestnut, or the fragrant roasted tea, I hope there is something that you can enjoy. Next time you visit a cafe or dessert shops, you should check out these seasonal treats. I believe they will make you experience delicious side of Japanese autumn ☕️🍰💖