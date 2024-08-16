4 MUST-TRY RESTAURANTS YOU SHOULDN’T MISS IN KICHIJOJI, TOKYO (PT.2)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

I just had to do a part two because Kichijoji has so many amazing food spots that you cannot miss.

RESTAURANT 1: Hong Kong Chan Ki Cha Chaan Teng

(Price Range: ¥1000-2000 per person. Payment: Cash and Credit Card.)

[Official Website Page]

Original photo by Rina Muguruma

If you’re craving some Cantonese food, this spot is it! I was so thrilled when my friends took me to this place. The moment I tasted their xiao long bao (soup dumplings), I realized how much I missed Cantonese foods. The people working there speaks Mandarin and possibly Cantonese. The Hong Kong milk tea is a must-try, perfect for those days when you need a taste or miss the flavours of Hong Kong.

RESTAURANT 2: Pecori

(Price Range: ¥2000-3000 per person. Payment: Cash, Credit Card and PayPay.)

[Official Website Page]

Original photo by Rina Muguruma

If you’re looking for a place with a great alcohol selection and food (its an Izakaya), Pecori’s got you covered! You can choose your own mixers, including some unique milk-based options for a soft, juice-like flavor. Their pizza, pasta, and salads come in cute small portions (good size for one) and also budget-friendly. I’m a big fan of their gorgonzola pasta—the pasta is creamy and basically sitting in a cheese pool.

RESTAURANT 3: The Rooftop Butcher

(Price Range: ¥2000-3000 per person. Payment: Cash, Credit Card and PayPay)

[Official Website Page]

Original photo by Rina Muguruma

For a romantic, intimate dining experience with a view, check out The Rooftop Butcher. The terrace seating is perfect for a good meal at night. My friend and I tried their Chicago Cheese Republic pizza—and while it was delicious, the inside cooled down a bit, especially since we visited in winter. Still, the atmosphere and service make it worth a visit!

RESTAURANT 4: Yakiniku Miyuki-en

(Price Range: ¥3000-4000 per person. Payment: Cash, Credit Card, SUICA, PayPay)

[Official Website Page]

Original photo by Rina Muguruma

This place is a bit fancy and totally worth it. I stumbled across it on Instagram, and the taste definitely lives up to the hype. Perfect for a refreshing summer meal, their famous 雲丹とイクラの肉海鮮丼 (uni and ikura meat and seafood bowl) is something you need to try. It has raw beef meat, uni (sea urchin), ikura (salmon roe), hotate (scallops), and topped with a raw egg. You can eat the meat raw or grill it yourself directly at your table using the griller in front of you.