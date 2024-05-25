4 Early Summer Flowers to Find

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

“After women, flowers are the most divine creations,” Christian Dior said.

Today, I want to let you know the meaning and lovable features of these flowers. Oh, and all of these are purple! Even after the cherry blossom season, which changes our world into a pink color, there still are lovely flowers encouraging you.

Lavender

Lavender is one of the most meaningful flowers, it means “love and devotion.” Lavender usually blooms in early July and smells a delicate and sweet, but herbal at the same time. It was beloved in ancient Rome for bathing and washing.

Hydrangea

During the rainy season in Japan, we usually see this flower on the street. While hydrangea looks beautiful, it is known that this flower symbolizes heartfelt emotions. However, it means “patient love,” too, which comes from the way it keeps blooming beautifully even after being blenched by the rain.

Japanese Wisteria

When the cherry blossom tree season is over, it’s the best season we can see the beautiful purple walls covered by Japanese Wisteria. Wisteria means “love” and “longevity” in Japan. We often see that this flower is used in art, poem, and formal kimono.

Iris

Iris symbolizes “wisdom” and “courage.” Iris comes from the Greek word for “rainbow,” reflecting the wide range of this flower, but gifting a purple iris is the best way to give to those you currently admire.

These are the 4 types of cute flowers you will see on the corners in early summer. Let’s begin to take a look at these flowers that may appear next to your shoe. Wildflowers and smiles are free therapy for you. I hope you find these flowers when you are feeling a little down.