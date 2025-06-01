3 Must-Watch Shows That Give You Summer Vibes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you guys ready for this summer? I’m going to introduce 3 shows that you should watch before summer break. I swear that once you watch them, you’ll miss and re-watch them every summer! And I bet you’ll never be in a summer mood without them. You can take a glance at descriptions and clips of each show I attached. Then decide which one attracts you the most and go see the whole of it!

1. the summer i turned pretty

This is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive TV series that has been broadcast since 2022, and 2 series have been released. This July, the 3rd and final season is going to be out. Get ready for the last chapter of this show by cramming the last 2 series in advance!

By the way, have you ever had a crush on your childhood friends? This show is all about the transition from friendships to romantic relationships. Belly, the main character, used to be subdued and didn’t care about her appearance. She and her family visit her mother’s best friend’s house in Cousins and spend the whole summer there every year. Her mother’s best friend has 2 sons: an older brother named Conrad, and a little one named Jeremiah. Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Steven, Belly’s big brother, have known each other since they were little, and they are more a family than friends, although Belly has had feelings for Conrad for a long time. However, in the summer, she turns pretty when she almost gives up being in a relationship with Conrad; something unexpected happens; there is love in the air.

It is interesting to follow the flow of how people fall in love with someone who they don’t think is the one, such as childhood friends and friends’ siblings. Since plenty of pop songs such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and so on are used throughout this show, you can enjoy feeling the meaning of lyrics directly by watching scenes, which makes you into the songs and the show so much.

2. Mamma mia!

“Mamma Mia!” is one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time. Although the musical had first premiered in 1999, the movie came out in 2008. This work incorporates ABBA’s songs into the storyline. The music video attached above is called “Dancing Queen”, which is definitely the best-known song from “Mamma Mia!” Their cheerful, powerful, and pumping rhythm energizes you, giving you summer vibes!

“Every girl has a dream, and every family has a secret”; this is the main concept of this movie, which teaches us what a family is. Sophie, the main character living in Greece with Donna, her mother, is getting married to her fiancé in a few days. Sophie has never seen her father before, so she invites 3 potential candidates based on Donna’s old diary to her wedding without letting her mother know. Guess what happens next. Donna will reunite with her 3 ex-boyfriends! That’s literally mamma mia! Will Sophie find her real father to walk a wedding aisle with? Does Donna still have feelings for one of her exes? Will the wedding be carried out completely without any troubles in the first place? You’ll never know the answers unless you go see the movie!

I’m not gonna lie; once you watch this movie, you are going to be obsessed with its soundtrack playlist. It is interesting to hear how differently songs are sung by ABBA and by movie casts. It is also so much fun seeing the play of this widely beloved work in a theater. You’ll never be sick of this masterpiece by enjoying it in a lot of ways!

3. High school musical 2

This is the 2nd season of the “High School Musical (HSM)” series. HSM was first released in 2006. It brought about a social phenomenon all over the world, even in Japan so the 2nd chapter was such a long-time-coming work broadcast in a year. These hit shows had a life-changing effect on their casts. For instance, the major duo in the show, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, quickly became Hollywood celebrities after this movie. It is interesting to see their debut work and find how their career began.

“What time is it? Summer time!” HSM 2 is all about the summer break of East High School students. The song called “What Time Is It?” brings you the excited feelings when the school is over and summer break starts. Although East High students are ready for the summer, they are all broke and need to get a job to enjoy themselves. At that time, Troy, the main role played by young Zac Efron, was offered a job by Sharpay, the Paris-Hilton-like girl who is obsessed with Troy. Then he decides to land a job at the country club, which her father runs. Although Sharpay offered him a job all because she schemed to pull him apart from Gabriella, Troy’s girlfriend, played by Vanessa Hudgens, the rest of East High’s mates, including Gabriella, were also hired by the resort, which greatly irritates Sharpay. The main point of this show is whether Troy chooses to build his career for a university scholarship or his relationship with Gabriella.

You can’t keep your eyes off how deadly Sharpay wants to have everything fabulous – in her vocabulary, “fabulous” is the most prior thing – and the strong bond between Troy and Gabriella. In the last scene of the movie, everyone dances to the song “All For One”, which is attached above. After you enjoy watching HSM 2, you must be dying to dance to this song just as the cast does in the movie. While of course you can have lots of fun watching this show even if you’ve never seen HSM before, it is highly recommended to go through all the seasons in order!

Let’s get ready for this summer by watching these shows!

I’m sure that you have some more months before summer break. Why don’t you boost your motivation for this summer with one of these shows introduced above? Especially because “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is coming back with its final season in July, I highly suggest reviewing the last 2 seasons of it to prepare for the end of the series. Anyway, I hope you all get interested in some of the shows I present to you this time! Let’s make our own summer to remember!