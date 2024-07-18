15 Travel Tips I Want to Share From My 5 Day Trip to Taiwan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

During spring break, I planned a five-day trip to Taiwan. I stayed in a hotel room in Taipei’s Daan District, near the station, because it was convenient for taking trains and buses. It was my first time visiting Taiwan, and I was excited to learn about Taiwanese culture and cuisine. My friend was in Taiwan studying Mandarin Chinese, so we decided to explore the place together. She had been very helpful in touring the area, and without her, I would not have been able to have such a pleasant trip. I want to share some of the very interesting tips I learned during my trip to Taiwan for people who are traveling for the first time. This Her Campus article contains 5 ways to prepare for Taiwan, 5 must-try Taiwanese dishes, and the 5 places to visit!

5 Ways To Prepare for Taiwan: Important Tips for First-time Visitors

1). Bring plenty of cash!

In Taiwan, cash is extremely important. While some shops accept credit cards, night markets and many local stores often prefer cash. So make sure you have enough money to spend on street food and souvenirs.

2). Purchase an Easy Card!

The EasyCard, similar to Japan’s SUICA or PASMO, is your ticket for effortless travel throughout Taiwan’s transportation network. This rechargeable card can be used on buses, trains, and convenience stores. However, you will need cash to recharge it, so once again, enough cash!

3). Mastering Taiwan’s buses.

Taiwan’s public transportation bus system may differ from what you’re used to. For example, when boarding the bus, you must raise your arm to signal it to stop. When you want to get off, give the driver a brief signal and swipe your Easy Card again to exit. It’s slightly more engaging than simply clicking a button, like in Tokyo!

4). Language Tips.

While many Taiwanese people understand conversational English, especially in tourist areas, having a translation software available is tremendously useful. Learning basic Mandarin phrases like “hello” (nǐ hǎo), “thank you” (xièxiè), and “one, please” (yī gè) can be quite helpful. Google Maps will be your best friend when it comes to public transportation and navigation. Having a supportive friend who understands the language is also extremely helpful!

5). Bring your own tissue to the restroom.

Due to the pipe work, some areas in Taiwan do not allow flushing; hence, toilet paper is not provided in the restrooms. In light of this, it would be helpful to carry your own sets of tissue paper, and after each use, make sure to place it in the appropriate disposable boxes.

5 Must-Try Taiwanese Dishes: There are so many things to eat

1). Raohe Night Market.

Our trip began in Raohe Night Market, around 30 minutes from Songshan Airport (we went as soon as I arrived). The scent of grilled meats, smelly tofu, and fresh pastries filled the air. I sampled various dishes, including the Taiwanese Hamburger (Guabao), a flaky, crispy pastry filled with juicy pork belly and green onion. It is an absolute must-try!

2). Shilin Night Market.

Shilin is one of Taiwan’s largest and most visited night markets. Each vendor has a unique offering, ranging from deep-fried milk to large chicken cutlets. I couldn’t resist the deep-fried crab legs, and my companion and I had Taiwanese Cold Noodles (Liang Mian), a sweet and salty sesame sauce dish that is a local favorite.

3). Yong He Soy Milk King, Fu Hang Soy Milk

My friend and I got up extra early to line up for Taiwanese breakfast, knowing there would always be a big wait. For breakfast, Yong He Soy Milk King is the place to go. Their soy milk is fresh and tasty, especially when paired with a crunchy, stacked scallion pancake. Fu Hang Soy Milk is another great breakfast establishment, a Michelin-starred breakfast that is famous for its thick, savory soy milk and shaobing.

4). Liu Shandong Beef Noodle Soup.

Liu Shandong has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand for Taipei’s Michelin Guide and serves mouthwatering Beef Noodles, a Taiwanese cuisine classic made out of a bowl of noodles in a savory beef broth with soft stew meat and beef tendon. This dish brought so much warmth, and the soup was so delicious that my friend and I went through it all. The restaurant was also full (there was a line to get in), so we shared a table with a few other people, including several Korean marine students on a trip who we could speak with.

5). 天下第一脆’s Crispy Milk Donuts.

Crispy Milk Donuts are a must-have for a sweet treat! The soft but crispy texture and incredible flavor of these Taiwanese donuts surprised me. It’s an excellent snack to tabearuki; walk through the streets of Taiwan.

5 Places to Visit in Taiwan: Where to Visit and What to See

1). Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

This place is in a tranquil park, recognized for its memorial hall for the former President of the Republic of China. The white marble, blue-glazed tiles, and red bricks that form the building appear to be inspired by Chinese traditional palatial architecture. According to Asahi Shinbun, Taiwan plans to withdraw the military honor guards at the memorial hall for former leader Chiang Kai-shek as part of ongoing efforts to end the ‘veneration of authoritarianism.’ Alongside the memorial hall are the National Concert Hall and the National Theater Hall, which have vibrant orange roofs on both sides. I felt small in the area because the buildings were tall and solemn, from the entryway to the vast concrete floors for walking to the memorial hall.

2). National Taiwan Museum.

During our visit, the museum featured an exhibition on the history of birds, showcasing their habitats and skeletons while raising awareness about the impact of building windows and urbanization on birds in Taiwan. Upstairs, there was another exhibit of Taiwan’s history since Japanese colonization, complete with documents, images, and the Formosan Republic flag. There were also spiritual artifacts from various traditions, including Buddhism, Taoism, and Yiguandao.

3). Shifen & Jiufen.

If you visit Taiwan, Shifen and Jiufen are must-sees. Shifen’s sky lantern experience is fantastic, as you may write your wishes on a lantern and watch it float into the sky. Jiufen’s narrow alleys are lined with souvenir shops, food booths, and tea stores. The view from the A-Mei Tea House at night is breathtaking.

4). Houtong Cat Village.

On our way back from Jiufen and Shifen, we visited Houtong Cat Village. This is a great stop for cat lovers, with friendly cats roaming freely throughout the hamlet. We could pet them and take several photos in the calm atmosphere.

5). Elephant Mountain.

Hiking up Elephant Mountain offers the best view of Taipei! We went there to catch the sunset. There were a lot of steps, and they were quite steep, but as you reached the top, we were rewarded with a stunning view of Taipei’s skyline.

Note from the author

In this article, I tried to cover and share the important tips, foods, and places to explore in Taiwan. However, it only grazes the surface of the many amazing places we visited in Taiwan. It was like peeling back the layers of a pineapple, uncovering even more sweetness within—just like Taiwan with its discoveries. The island radiates a comforting sense of safety with its warm and welcoming people, always willing to engage in conversation. I look forward to the day I can return to Taiwan and explore more of its breathtaking beauty!