Now that the Halloween season has officially ended, we can move on to the next phase of fall, which is my favorite part. There’s a distinct shift in the crisp, cool air that I love. Whether you’re exploring on your own or with friends, these simple suggestions will help make your November unforgettable. Let’s dive into some Halloween-themed fall activities to try this November!

Going beyond all things spooky, let’s look at some exciting fall trends in D.C. this November:

Tidal Basin

In November, the Tidal Basin offers a serene atmosphere, perfect for an early morning or late afternoon walk. The surrounding maple and elm trees have transformed into warm shades of orange, red, and yellow, making it a peaceful escape from the busyness of downtown D.C.

Common Good City Farm

Next, we have a more interactive pastime. Located in the Park at LeDroit, Common Good City Farm is a nonprofit farm dedicated to promoting food sustainability. This urban nonprofit provides a source of fresh seasonal produce like squash, kale, and root vegetables. Their mission is to create a “vibrant, informed, and well-nourished community through urban farming.” Common Good City Farm hosts fall-themed workshops and events, including farm tours, community gardening, and cooking demonstrations. These events offer an excellent opportunity to learn more about locally grown food during this season of giving.

Baugher’s Orchard

Just a short trip from D.C. is Baugher's Orchard in Westminster, Maryland. One of my favorite things to do in the crisp November air is apple picking. Famous for its apple picking, the orchard also offers fun activities for families and friends, including scenic corn mazes, ice cream shops, and a petting zoo. It's a day filled with enjoyment, fresh produce, and picturesque countryside, all less than an hour from D.C.

Written by Regina Cobb