Uneven Visibility: Manon Bannerman’s KATSEYE Hiatus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



HYBE and Geffen Records shocked fans of the group KATSEYE on Feb. 20 when it was announced that member Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from the group for health reasons. The company stated that there were conversations between Manon and management, that the decision was mutual, and the group will continue promoting with five members.

However, what seemed to be a routine hiatus quickly became something bigger.

Shortly after the announcement, Manon took to the platform Weverse reassuring fans that she’s healthy and is “trusting the bigger picture.”

To all Pokenons:



We want you to be active on social media platforms like tiktok and IG clarifying that Manon stated she is not sick and posting screenshots of her Weverse message in the comments of videos.



HxG knew what they were doing when they made the announcement that way.… pic.twitter.com/ekU4Qk6CC2 — Meret Manon Team (@Manon_Team) February 21, 2026

While brief, her message sparked widespread discourse online. For many fans, they speculate Manon’s message about going on this temporary hiatus wasn’t her decision at all.

To understand why the reaction to this is so intense, you have to look at the pattern.

Since KATSEYE’s survival show, The Debut: Dream Academy, Manon’s presence in the group has been the main topic of conversation. During the survival show many contestants believed Manon would get special treatment because of her raw star quality and popularity while excusing her missing rehearsals and accused her of being lazy.

Some of the contestants and even some mentors said Manon shouldn’t be in the group. Even before debut, the narrative surrounding her felt different.

Once they debuted, fans began to point out what they perceived as sidelining her. In their performance video for their song “Debut,” Manon is choreographed to be hidden behind the other members staying in the back center position and appearing on screen briefly.

When the group posed in front of their Glossier billboard while Manon was absent due to illness, the other 5 members took the photo but ended up covering Manon’s face and the photo was posted on the group’s instagram. Manon went to the billboard the following day and posted a video with the ad by herself.

Individually these moments seem minor but together it created a narrative that fans couldn’t ignore.

The hashtag “WEWANTMANON” has been trending on X for days. The current management of Manon goes beyond only choreography and screen time with some fans even boycotting the group. It became about visibility, who gets centered, who gets protected, and who gets quietly removed.

Some fans speculated that the company have been soft launching the group proceeding as five members, referring back to Manon being excluded from the “Gabriela” performance video due to a sprained ankle while other member Lara appeared in in the “Gameboy” music video despite injury.

The controversy escalated when member Daniela’s father commented on the situation publicly in a way that many fans believed to be dismissive of Manon’s work ethic. Whether it was intentional or not, the comments reignited the ongoing narrative of Manon needing to “prove herself.”

“5 is ok” and “come back when you’re ready to work” is just not something you say about anyone’s daughter as a dad urself… i need manons dad to get active because you hags are trifling as fuck pic.twitter.com/TQpRUBkm4s — bleu. (@bleuuaura) February 22, 2026

There’s been fans even calling out the members for not defending Manon online, especially given how digitally engaged the group is. The fandom, Eyekons, appears to be divided, some continuing to support the group unconditionally, others not supporting until Manon returns.

No matter what decision fans come to there’s been a noticeable shift with how people view KATSEYE now.

Reflecting on the Pattern

This situation alludes to the long history of the mistreatment of Black girls in girl groups, from Naturi Naughton’s departure from 3LW due to poor management and bullying to the racism and colorism faced by Normani and Leigh-Anne during their time in Fifth Harmony and Little Mix. Black women in the music industry continue to face these issues and now we’re seeing this again with a new name, Manon.

Multiple Black female artists came out in support of Manon such as SZA, Normani, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Chlöe Bailey and many more. That level of solidarity reflects the broader understanding of how mistreatment, misogyny and racism operates not only in the music industry, but in society in general.

Women across entertainment, from music to reality TV, are coming together to protect one another and acknowledge the public scrutiny Manon faces for being a successful Black woman. It also shows how what’s happening is not only being viewed as an isolated incident.

One key thing I’ve noticed is how close KATSEYE’s management is starting to resemble the traditional K-Pop system.

HYBE has faced previous controversies involving member removals and group reconstructing with its girl groups. Even though each situation is different, fans still remain sensitive to patterns of management decisions that affect certain members. When acknowledging the long history of Black women in girl groups, some issues simply can’t be ignored.

I’m hopeful that Manon will rightfully return to her group. There’s always that lingering thought, looking at everything that’s happened from the pop star academy narratives to now it’s very understandable why fans are questioning Manon’s status and even if they want her to return to the group.

In girl groups, visibility is barely visible and for a Black woman it often feels conditional.