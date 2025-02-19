Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The DEI Pullback: What It Signals for the Future of Corporate America  

Tianna Green
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

From Corporate Retraction to Political Orders

One of Trump’s executive orders during his first few days in office was to end all federally funded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. Since then, several prominent companies have scaled back their DEI initiatives, raising questions about corporate America’s true commitment to these values.

These initiatives were largely driven by the racial reckoning following George Floyd’s death, as businesses sought to address racial injustice, systemic discrimination, and corporate responsibility.

A Change in Approach in Corporate America

Businesses including Target, McDonald’s, and Meta have come under fire from the public, with some accusing the corporations of putting demographics ahead of merit through their DEI practices. Nevertheless, companies that understand the value of DEI promises for performance and innovation, such as Costco and JPMorgan Chase, continue to honor them. Instead of completely abandoning their DEI efforts, many companies are now more concerned with redefining them to better fit their economic performance and fundamental business goals.

Notably, several CEOs saw President Trump’s executive order prohibiting DEI projects in the federal government as a chance to remove or reduce progressive practices within their own companies. Many CEOs believe that this will allow businesses to prioritize merit and competence over diversity quotas, which they claim have not been financially advantageous. 

Will Corporate America Rethink or Retreat?

DEI in corporate America is at a turning point in the current environment. Some businesses are rethinking and reimagining their strategies to better align with business goals and legal frameworks, while others are withdrawing from these activities due to outside criticism. Advocates maintain that the current environment is illuminating, exposing businesses’ actual positions on DEI principles. 

The reversal of DEI in certain organizations does not imply its total elimination; rather, it points to a change in corporations’ views of diversity and inclusion. In the future, businesses are likely to implement a more innovative, business-aligned, and legally cautious strategy, balancing economic results with a system of merit and inclusion.

