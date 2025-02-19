The Blackprint: Black Businesses and Entrepreneurs Changing the Game

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.



Dominating the scenes in fashion, beauty, art, and food, this new wave of black entrepreneurs is changing the game through passion and purpose. These businesses are more than just endeavors; they’re movements ranging from luxury catering that delivers a restaurant experience into your home, to innovative fashion labels pushing design limits. Meet the trailblazers behind TAW, Di77erent, Venchy’s Kitchen, The Chanell Brand, ShopKaid, La Frutta Verdue, Tatum The Artist, and The Fruit Lady, as they are uplifting and elevating Black businesses in all aspects of the community while using their creativity and shaping the culture to inspire the next generation of future Black leaders.

Michael and Candice Clements

LA FRUTTA VERDURE

CEOs Michael and Candice Clements

“Inspired by the rich flavors of Wilmington, North Carolina. La Frutta Verdure is a traveling family-oriented catering business based in Richmond, Virginia. We aim to design, prepare, and serve event menus, including wedding dinners, charity balls, holiday brunches, office lunches, and any other occasion where people gather and consume quality and nourishing meals.

During COVID-19, families missed the restaurant experience, so we brought it to their homes. We found a way to turn a difficult time into a season of love and joy. LA FRUTTA VERDURE has flourished into a full-service catering enterprise that creates a lifetime of love at any event through our meals.

Cooking has always been our way of comforting each other. We have a wonderful family of four beautiful daughters who love to dine. We show that food should feed the body and the soul while our Black-owned company is reinventing eating without sacrificing flavor.

We aim to bring magical culinary experiences to your plate for others, bringing richness, culture, and love to each bite you take with La Frutta Verdure. We cannot wait to bring LA FRUTTA VERDURE to you.”



For more information, check out @LAFRUTTA_VERDURE_Catering on Instagram.

TAW (Transfer Abundantly using Wisdom)

CEO Taylor Wright

“Creativity has always been my escape, passion, and way of expressing myself. Whether mixing chemicals in a lab or sewing fabrics, I find beauty in the creation process. Chemistry and fashion are two different worlds. Still, they are both about transformation—turning raw materials into something beautiful.

I started TAW (Transfer Abundantly Using Wisdom) to embark on a new journey that allows me to learn, grow, and evolve. Every stitch, formula, and design I create reflects my growth, curiosity, and dedication to the craft. Fashion isn’t just about style for me; it’s a form of therapy, a way to channel my emotions, and a space where my mind feels free.

TAW isn’t just a brand—it’s a reflection of who I am. It’s how I express myself, how I learn, and how I grow. As a designer, this is my release, a cathartic journey, you could say. Through my visionary lens, I strive to infuse every creation with authenticity, purpose, and boundless imagination, leaving an indelible mark on hearts and minds alike.”



For more information, check out @tawbytaylorr on Instagram

VENCHYSKITCHEN

CEO Correl O’Neal

“I started selling food when I was around 17 or 18 years old. My father is one of my biggest inspirations. My father was a chef at a young age, which always made me want to cook more often than usual. I [also] always had a social media platform where more than 100-200 people would see my content on Instagram or TikTok daily. My platform made me want to transform my passion into profit and expand my audience.

Additionally, I didn’t take cooking very seriously growing up in Baltimore. I started to lose my passion for cooking after I lost my family and friends to gun violence. However, I used that feeling of pain to make something that would represent our bonds forever through food. The people I lost were the same ones who motivated me to keep going, as they would always say how much they loved my meals. When I was 19 years old, I started to take steps into branding my business. The first thing I did was create a logo; I take it a step further every day. Venchy’s Kitchen will continue to expand and grow in the future. I’m ready to take this far for myself and my loved ones.”

For more information, check out @venchyskitchen on Instagram and TikTok.

Di77erent

CEO Antonie (AJ) Lynch

“Di77erent is not just a brand; it’s a lifestyle and way of life. Being different means entering one’s new path and purpose in life. It also means giving it your all while keeping your end goal in sight. Growing up, I have always had a creative mindset. My biggest challenge was learning how I could bring these new ideas to life. Then, at 19, I discovered how to showcase my artistry through clothes. My inspiration started with making and distressing my jeans. As I became more into fashion, I began to make sweatpants, which has expanded to more with hoodies, t-shirts, and jackets.

Di77erent creates unique and bold pieces you may not see daily, which is my end goal for my business. I want my customers to always feel different while wearing my brand. I aim to create pieces that tell my life story while keeping it authentic to myself. “

For more information, check out @Di77erent.77 on Instagram.

The Fruit Lady

CEO Shemeika Howard

“The Fruit Lady has a mighty mission: to create joy through healthy eating. I started my business in 2017 and took a huge leap of faith leaving corporate America to pursue my dream. Within a few months, The Fruit Lady became the region’s go-to catering company for stunning, artful, and delicious creations for any event.

I’ve spent over seven years creating and crafting my work to create an unforgettable experience for my clients. From a small celebration to a huge community gathering, I truly admire creating special moments, as they are the catalyst for everything I do.

Recently, I’ve been able to open a store on 9550 Midlothian Turnpike Suite 104, Richmond, VA, 23235. My work is dedicated to more than just events. [It’s dedicated to] building a community, celebrating milestones, and creating memories that will last forever.”

For more information, checkout TheFruitLady.com.

The Chanell Brand

CEO Nyla Chanel

“I really enjoy making women feel beautiful about themselves so in 2019 while attending Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, I started my own business The Chanell Brand. Since graduation I have moved to Atlanta to continue my passion.

As a child, I have always been inspired by the beauty industry of makeup. There are so many different aspects to telling a story through craftwork that I have learned to showcase my creativity. Growing up with my mother, she would always bring me to her appointments to get her beauty maintenance accomplished for things such as her eyebrows or nails. Seeing this inspired me to learn more about the beauty industry. I was so intrigued, and I have always wanted to learn more.

Today, I’ve expanded my business by having over 100 beautiful clients and developing my clientele to celebrities such as Sha’Carri Richardson and many more. The Chanell Brand will not stop here, and I cannot wait to take over Atlanta.”

For more information, check out @TheChanellBrand on Instagram

TATUM THE ARTIST

CEO Tatum Sabin

“I am currently a student at Howard University studying Painting with a minor in Psychology from Orange, New Jersey. I am an artist selling original paintings and prints that bring authenticity and creativity to your home, office, or workplace. I have always had a creative mind and would love to sketch or draw everywhere. Throughout my life, I have always had a way of experimenting with my paintings.

My love for art began at a young age when I took art classes. Various courses laid my foundation of joy in painting and allowed me to grow my imagination. I have exhibited my work in my home state of New Jersey, Washington, DC, and internationally in Sint Maarten. I look forward to pursuing this creative journey and building a diverse community of individuals through art.

I aim to continue allowing my art to create a sense of community using sustainable materials. My work reflects the Black community and uplifts the voices of the unheard.”

For more information, check out @Tatumtheartist on Instagram.

SHOPKAID

CEO Kailyn Dunlap

“My passion for making women feel beautiful and following God’s purpose is the driving force behind my hair extensions company. Every woman deserves to feel confident and empowered. I see beauty as a powerful expression of self-love and self-care. Through my business, I aim to enhance inner beauty and confidence, helping women embrace their true essence. Guided by faith, I know that my purpose is to uplift and inspire others, and I pour that devotion into every aspect of my brand. This journey is more than just selling hair—it’s about transforming lives, spreading positivity, and aligning with the calling God has placed on my heart.

In addition to offering premium hair, I am a content creator. I use my platform to educate, inspire, and connect with women who want to enhance their look while embracing their natural beauty. I share hair tips, styling tutorials, and business insights through engaging content to empower my audience. To make access to quality hair even more manageable, I’ve also introduced hair vending machines located Downtown by Virginia Commonwealth University, providing a seamless and innovative way for women to purchase extensions on the go. My business blends beauty, education, and entrepreneurship, all while staying true to my purpose of uplifting others.”

For more information about Shop Kai D., check out www.shopkaidkollection.com or contact kaidkollection@gmail.com

These businesses tell stories and are movements, testimonies of resilience, and the Blackprint for future entrepreneurs. From food to fashion and beauty to art, each trailblazer has been able to use their creativity and prove that success isn’t about profit but purpose. Investing in Black-owned businesses is an investment in the future, the economy, and culture, whether you buy their products, share their work, or appreciate the genius behind their brands. Look no further; whether you’re searching for your next fashion piece, catering experience that brings magic and culture, or beauty, you must support these outstanding entrepreneurs.