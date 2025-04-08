Spring Outfit Formulas: Easy Ways to Look Put-Together Every Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

After a long, gray winter, spring is finally here! It’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and upgrade your personal style. Whether you’re heading to class, brunch, or just running errands, there’s something magical about stepping out in a look that feels so you. If you’ve ever stood in front of your closet feeling like you have nothing to wear (despite have plenty of clothes), this guide of easy outfit formulas is for you.

Find Your Inspo

Before you start buying anything new, the first thing you have to do is get inspired. Pinterest is one of the best places to find style inspo. It’s a tried-and-true favorite for finding outfit ideas and creating mood boards. Create a spring 2025 board and start pinning colors, silhouettes, and styles that speak to you.

TikTok is a great place to find inspiration too. The platform is overflowing with creators showcasing their unique sense of style. From cottagecore, to bold streetwear looks, there’s a little something for everyone. The best part about it? You don’t have to copy anyone, you can just take little pieces from what you love and make them your own.

Go Through Your Closet

We’ve all been there before: standing in front of a full closet and thinking, “I have nothing to wear.” But it’s not that you don’t have clothes, it’s that you don’t have clothes that reflect who you are right now.

Start by taking everything out (yes, everything), and doing a quick check. Ask yourself:

Do I still like this?

Does it fit comfortably?

Can I realistically see myself wearing this?

It is totally okay to let go of pieces that no longer align with your current aesthetic. Once you do this, it becomes so much easier to see what you have — and more importantly, what’s missing.

Create Go-To Outfit Formulas

Instead of trying to create a brand-new look every day, build a few outfit “formulas” that you know work for you. Think of outfit formulas as your style safety net. They’re easy combos to fall back on when you’re in a rush, uninspired, or just want to look cute without overthinking it. They’re repeatable, versatile, and easy to dress up or down depending on your mood.

Here are a few no-fail outfit formulas to get you started:

Fitted tank + oversized cardigan + wide-leg pants + chunky sneakers

Graphic sweatshirt + mini skirt + knee-high socks or leg warmers + sneakers

Fitted tee + vintage wash jeans + ballet flats

Lace cami or fitted tee + maxi skirt + sandals

Sundress + slides + crossbody or tote bag

Once you find 2-3 formulas you love, you’ll feel more confident getting dressed every morning, no matter where you’re going. You don’t need a closet full of new clothes, just the right combinations that work for you.

Add Easy Accessories

Accessories are the easiest way to elevate any look. No work required. A simple necklace stack, statement earrings, or stylish bag can make even the most basic outfit look intentional.

To add flare to your simple outfits, try wearing:

Gold hoops or layered necklaces

A cute shoulder bag or tote

A belt to polish up some jeans

A claw clip or headband for a cute touch

Stacked bracelets

Sunglasses that match your vibe

These tiny details add personality and polish with zero effort. You can mix and match them how you see fit.

Play with Color + Texture

Neutrals are a classic, but spring is the perfect time to add a little color and texture into your wardrobe. That could mean swapping your basic white top for something ribbed or lace, or choosing a pop of color for your shoes or bag.

To start small, add:

A lavender or sage green tank

Textured knits or linen fabrics

A pastel nail color to complement your look

Colorful sneakers or printed socks that peek out

Don’t stress about being “bold”, even subtle pops of color can change the entire feel of an outfit.

Don’t Overthink It

Let’s be real here. Style should feel fun, not like a chore. Some days you’ll want to put together a full-on fit. Other days you’ll reach for your fave hoodie and sweatpants. Both are valid. Looking put-together doesn’t mean dressing fancy 24/7. It’s about being intentional with your choices, even the chill ones.

Confidence really is the best accessory. So even if your outfit is super simple, wear it with confidence.

Make It Yours

Spring is the perfect season to experiment, edit, and evolve. Your style doesn’t have to be perfect, it just has to feel like you. So take these outfit formulas as a starting point and let them grow with you.

You’ve got this! Now go serve, sis.