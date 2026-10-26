Museum of Us: Culture Con puts Black Creativity on full display

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an age when AI seems to be inescapable and increasingly encroaches on creativity, thousands lined the streets of Brooklyn, New York, for Culture Con. Founded by Emani Ellis, Culture Con is known as “the largest creative homecoming,” as it extends beyond a traditional conference. The event emphasizes expanding creatives’ networks through masterclasses, star-studded panels featuring celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan, Olandria Carthen, and Colin Kaepernick, and small-business pop-ups over two days.

Even outside the main stage, the energy was electric as people waited to scan their tickets and enter the event with high expectations for what they would see and experience

Caitlin Otto, an aspiring stylist who attended the event, shared what she was looking forward to.

“I came to network and meet other Black creatives,” Otto said, “Growing up, I never really got to see representation for all types of art or all types of ways to be creative…I like to just be around all types of Blackness, so we can all just embrace each other and all the good stuff.”

This year, the conference’s theme was “Museum of Us”, celebrating black creatives as the blue print and the original muse.

For Jenna Abjei, a 2026 Howard University graduate, black creativity is transformative.

“I’d say Black creativity is alchemy,” Abjei said. “I feel like it’s allowed Black people to transform their trauma into something beautiful that the world has been able to visualize, but also come to love because we’ve been able to have our art transcend borders”

For Howard University senior Sydnie Collins, the theme “Museum of Us” represented a reflection on life.

“To me, everyone looks back on their life, and they have this ‘museum of success,’ and it’s like what does that look like, but how do we not allow that to define us as well” Collins said. “I definitely think that the Museum of Us means looking back and [asking] what did you want to create in your life?”

Dylan Wimberly, a 2025 Howard University graduate, emphasized the importance of events like Culture Con in today’s climate.

“We as Black people drive the culture, we drive the creativity, we drive art, music, etcetera, but I think when we look at people in positions of power in these fields, they don’t often look like us,” Wimberly explained. “I think it’s really hard for someone who would consider themselves as a young person, an up-and-coming creative, it’s hard to break into those industries without knowing someone or without having a certain level of wealth.”

Collins shared a similar sentiment and expressed concern about the disappearance of safe spaces for Black people to create and thrive.

“Cultutre Con, or just events that people of color look forward to so often because we are marginalized against, so many of our safe spaces are being taken away from us, and the money is getting taken out of environments where that can exist as well,” Collins said. “It’s a really scary time to be a creative, but this is kind of that space where we can refine ad regain that spark for our inspiration and style.”

The pride and gratitude for spaces like Culture Con were not only expressed through words and fashion, as Black joy was on display with no two people being dressed the same. Creatives attended in their best garments, grillz, cosplays, and face paint.

“I’d say Black creativity is freedom,” said Amaya Brown, a 2026 Howard University graduate. “It’s a way to express yourself when there aren’t words to do it for you.”

Beyond displaying their personal styles, some attendees used fashion to make political statements. On the first day of CultureCon, Al Bowman wore a button-down shirt bearing Nolan Wells’ name, using fashion as activism and reminding others to advocate for those who no longer can.

“When we get platforms like this with twelve, thirteen, 14,000 people, we need to use it to be able to talk about real life issues, or atleast keep the conversation going,” Bowman said. “We don’t need to forget. We have moments of joy, but they can also be moments of clarity as well.”