Howard’s “1867 & Park” Take Over 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Friday, March 27, Howard University’s 52nd Undergraduate Student Assembly transformed Blackburn Ballroom into a TV set with “1867 & Park,” their student-run take on BET’s iconic show 106 & Park.

106 & Park was an American hip-hop and R&B television music video show that aired on weekdays. The show had notable appearances from Usher, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Mindless Behavior, The OMG Girlz, and many others, making the show a staple of urban culture from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s.

The event consisted of high-energy lip sync battles where student performers showcased their stage presence, crowd interaction, and choreography. Contestants impersonating celebrities, including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Rod Wave, Lil Durk, and Usher, brought the energy of each artist’s biggest hits to Howard, spreading excitement throughout the room.

The first student performer lip-synced to popular Kendrick Lamar songs “Squabble Up” and “HUMBLE,” supported by backup dancers, before bringing out another student playing SZA to help perform Better Days.

With the crowd cheering, student MCs impersonating Rihanna and Lil Jon settled the room before letting out student impersonator Lil Durk.

Accompanied by backup dancers, the Durk contestant performed a series of hits before welcoming Rod Wave to the stage for the collaborative track Already Won.

Wave took center stage rapping his 2019 hit Heart On Ice, prompting the crowd to pull out their phones and sing along to the song. Both performers heavily worked the room, jumping from the stage to the floor, giving their energy directly to the audience.

Stepping away from the musical aspects of the event, audiences were given a surprise performance from the Howard Improv Players. The group took suggestions from the audience, portraying a variety of scenarios such as pirates at sea. Before the audience could share a laugh, the loud music and commanding presence of Howard’s dance team NEXUS quickly shifted the room’s attention.

NEXUS took the stage with force, asserting confidence in their routine that blended step, hip hop, and acrobatics into a full display of energy.

The audience was then greeted by students impersonating Usher performing Good Kisser alongside a female dancer, getting the crowd on their feet for the choreography-driven performance.

To close the night, a student impersonated Beyoncé and graced the stage with her live vocals, singing “Diva” and “Love on Top.” The live performance caught the audience off guard, making many grab their phones to capture the moment and join in on the choreography alongside Beyoncé and her dancers.

As the night wound down, judges deliberated on a winner while MCs Rihanna and Lil Jon built suspense with an extended drumroll. It was announced that the winner was…Beyoncé, taking home the title of Howard’s first-ever 1867 & Park champion. Cheers erupted throughout the room for the artist closing the event with music, dancing, and a crowd that didn’t want to leave.