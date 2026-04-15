Howard University’s Screen on the Green

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the school year comes to a close and finals season approaches, Howard University ResLife puts together a week of activities to bring the community together and showcase residence hall pride.

On Tuesday, April 7th, students trekked up the hill with picnic blankets and snacks in hand to gather on the yard for a screening of Stomp the Yard, an early 2000’s film that features romance and fraternity life, which was fittingly shown during probate season at Howard.

Despite the surprising April chill, students bundled up and filled the yard as the smell of fresh, buttery popcorn filled the air and cotton candy was spun. Freshman Dallis Welsh reflects on her time there.

“I enjoyed the screen on the green because it’s always nice to see everyone on the yard coming together to enjoy a meeting, even if it’s just for a short amount of time,” Welsh said.

Welsh also shared the lasting impact of the screen on the green events.

“At the beginning of the year, Screen on the Green strengthened my connections as I got to broaden my group of friends,” Welsh said. “I believe events like this are important because Howard always needs a fun event for people to unwind and be able to connect with a movie. It’s a great way to get people out of their dorms.”

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Even as the movie wrapped and the credits rolled, students could be found lingering on the yard conversing, laughing, and engaging in card games as a way to decompress and enjoy each other’s company.