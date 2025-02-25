This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

Fellow Howard University students, midterm season is approaching which means a few things. One: you’re halfway through the semester, and two: you’re going to have stressful study sessions. To help alleviate some headaches, here are a few study tips and cozy spots on campus that might make your study session a bit more enjoyable.

Study Tips:

Always Set a Schedule: Create a daily or weekly study plan to keep track of chapters you need to review or assignments. This will help avoid last-minute cramming.

Stay Organized: Use planners, calendars, or digital apps to track deadlines and organize your notes. Apps like Google Calendar or Notion are very helpful.

Designate a Study Spot: Always make sure to find a quiet and distraction-free zone for study session sessions. Be sure to avoid doing homework or studying in your bed. It’ll never work out the way you hope.

Form Study Groups: Collaborating with classmates can help clarify difficult topics and make sure you are reviewing relevant information.

Take Regular Breaks: During your study sessions, it's very important to take breaks often to avoid tiring yourself too soon. Use methods like the Pomodoro Technique, which includes studying for 25-30 minutes and then taking a 5-10-minute break. This will help keep your mind fresh!

Study Spots At Howard

Frederick Douglass Hall : A great place for individual and group study sessions. There are numerous classrooms available on each level of the building and are free to use when classes aren’t being held. This is also conveniently located in the yard near other buildings.

Undergraduate Library (UGL) : Often used for group study sessions and has a few rooms available for private meetings. There's also Bison Brew, a café located at the entrance of UGL if you need any refreshments while studying. But it's not the ideal place for individual studies because it can get loud.

Miner Building : This is a newly renovated building that just opened this semester on campus. It is located next to the administration building and has several places for individual and group study. Because this is a fairly new building, not many people are aware, so it's often empty.

Howard University Information Lab: If you need access to a computer while studying, the iLab is a great option. There are several Mac desktops and printing services available. It's a great option if you're looking for a quiet place to study alone.

Preparing for midterms is crucial, and finding the right tips can make a difference in your stress levels. Whether you prefer a bustling atmosphere or a more quiet environment, Howard has plenty of options available for your study style. Remember to stay organized and take care of your mental and physical health during this busy time.