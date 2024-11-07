The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I don’t know about you, but one of the best compliments to receive is, “Oh, what are you wearing?” or “You smell amazing!” As fall progresses and winter approaches, it’s the perfect time to transition from beachy fragrances to something cozier. Fall and winter are ideal for warm gourmand scents like marshmallow, vanilla, and toasted cream. The good news is that you don’t need to buy the most expensive perfumes to smell delightful all day. Here are some affordable fall and winter fragrances to incorporate into your routine this season. Not only will you smell fantastic, but the scent will also last all day!

Lush Sticky Dates

This scent went viral on TikTok this summer after popular Love Island star Leah Kateb featured it in her video. Lush offers Sticky Dates in a body spray, scrub, shower gel, and lotion. The body spray costs around $40, while the scrub, lotion, and shower gel are about $15 each. Sticky Dates has a sweet, gourmand scent with vanilla, caramel, and sandalwood notes. For long-lasting fragrance, always apply a moisturizer as a base to help the scent linger. Add this delicious scent to your routine, and expect heads to turn!

Lush Vanillary Perfume

Another great Lush fragrance to keep you smelling good all day is Vanillary. It combines jasmine, vanilla, and tonka for a subtle, sweet scent. Use this as a final step after layering with other sweet, gourmand fragrances. A typical bottle of Vanillary costs around $55.

Snowflakes & Cashmere*

This cozy winter fragrance is back in stock at Bath & Body Works! The body mist and hydrating cream will keep your skin moisturized all winter. For a longer-lasting scent, apply a moisturizer first, then layer on the fragrance. The body mist and lotion are around $18 each, making them a great everyday addition to your routine!

EOS Vanilla Cashmere

Speaking of moisturizers, here’s a highly-rated one! EOS Vanilla Cashmere has become a staple in many routines, priced at around $7 at most pharmacies. This lotion pairs well with a simple vanilla body oil to help your fragrance last all day, regardless of quality.

Method Simply Nourish Body Wash

Why not feel fresh and smell delicious, too? Method’s body wash line offers several warm scents perfect for layering. The coconut and rice milk scent, in particular, will leave you smelling like a bakery. You can find Method Body Wash for around $8 at Target or most pharmacies.

Kayali Vanilla

This fragrance is a bit pricier than the others but is perfect for evening wear. With just a few spritzes, Kayali Vanilla delivers a warm, spicy scent ideal for fall and winter. It features notes of vanilla orchids and amber woods and costs about $138 for a standard bottle. Bath & Body Works also offers a similar scent called Viva Vanilla, which retails for around $17.

Self-care is essential, especially for college students, and having a go-to fragrance is a great way to practice it. Don’t forget, a cozy-smelling home is just as important; l