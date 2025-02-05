How to Plan the Ultimate Galentine’s Day 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

Written by Brookelynn Fenderson

Valentine’s Day—a holiday filled with hearts, roses, and romance. But who said it’s just for couples? This is your moment to hype up your girls, shower them with love, and throw a fun-filled Galentine’s Day. Picture this: a table spread with pretty snacks, a playlist full of throwback songs, and the kind of energy that makes time fly. Whether it’s a comfy night in or daytime outing, Galentine’s Day is the perfect reason to celebrate.

Set the Vibe

Aesthetic matters! Whether you’re in a dorm or an apartment, the details are key. Think balloons, heart-shaped confetti, plush blankets, and maybe even a DIY photo booth. Dim the lights, add candles or fairy lights, and watch your Galentine’s Day aesthetic come to life.

Create the Cutest Snack Table

You can’t have Galentine’s Day without snacks! Charcuterie boards are such an easy and cute way to layout delicious snacks for everyone to enjoy. Chocolate-covered strawberries, pastel macarons, mini sandwiches, and pink-dipped pretzels are perfect for this occasion.

Don’t forget the drinks either. Some refreshing pink lemonade is the perfect selection for the snack table. And of course, you can never go wrong with water. Whatever you add to the snack table, is totally up to you.

Entertainment is Essential

A good playlist is non-negotiable. They can be early 2000s throwbacks or some of SZA’s biggest hits, just make sure to include songs that everyone can vibe to.

And the activities? There are endless possibilities. You have a rom-com marathon, a game night, karaoke, and even make DIY Valentine’s Day cards together.

Plan Cute Outfits

To add in a cute, girly touch, you and your friends can wear outfits that match the Galentine’s Day theme. Colors like pink and red are perfect to wear, as well as all things heart-shaped. Style is a personal decision, so if everyone feels cute, confident, and comfy, that’s all that matters.

Remember: Little Things Make a Big Difference

If you really want to make your Galentine’s Day unforgettable, make sure to add in the personal touches, they make a huge difference. Handwritten notes, little gift bags, and polaroid pictures are simple, yet heartwarming ways to show your love for your friends. Even something as simple as taking a moment to share what you appreciate about each other turns a fun night into a core memory.

Wrap It Up with Love

By the end of the night, whether you and your girls are dancing in the kitchen at 2AM or half-asleep in a food coma on the couch, one thing is for sure:

This Valentine’s Day won’t just be about romance—it’ll be about the love you share between your wonderful friends. Enjoy your Galentine’s Day!