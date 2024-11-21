How to Manage Your Money, Without Sacrificing Your Social Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between extracurriculars, academics, and your social life, balancing college life can be tricky. Your social life while in college is crucial for maintaining your happiness and gaining motivation to finish anything throughout the academic school year. Students should also make it a priority to engage in their hobbies, hang out with their friends, and take moments to relax. Here are some tips and tricks to have fun while on a budget.

Embrace Public Transportation Skip the Uber and Lyft rides that tend to create an additional expense. Instead, opt for a more budget-friendly transportation method like the metro or train. Invest in a transport pass or metro card to use more frequently instead of relying on your debit card. Pro tip: Take public transportation to find hidden gems where you live. Score Student Deals and Discounts Take advantage of apps and websites such as Noshd, UNiDAYS, and Groupon which offer various dining, beauty, and fashion discounts or deals for students. Sign up for reward programs such as TargetCircle or Starbucks rewards for discounts and exclusive deals. After a few trips to your favorite place, your wallet will thank you! Connor Surdi Host budget-friendly gatherings Who says you have to splurge to enjoy your time with friends? Arrange a potluck, game night, or movie night with your buddies, and ask everyone to pitch in to keep prices down. Instead of reserving spaces for gatherings, use the common areas in your apartment or dorm to host events. Additionally, check out free activities at local events, museums, and parks for an affordable way to get your friends together. Meal Prep and Budgeting Groceries It’s no question that eating out often can quickly add up. Instead, try to meal prep and avoid spending excessive expenses on ordering out. Schedule a certain time to prepare your meals for lunch, dinner, and on-the-go breakfast items. Take advantage of your campus cafe and dining plan to save money on meals. Invite your friends over and cook together–it’s a great way to prioritize friendship, save money, and make memories. Photo by Ella Olsson from Unsplash Maintain Accountability with Your Budget Budgeting becomes easier when you have a friend to hold you accountable. Join forces with a friend who shares your financial goals, and hold each other accountable for expenses. To stay motivated, set specific financial objectives. This could be creating an emergency fund, saving for spring break, or just setting aside extra spending cash.

These tips show that it’s possible to learn how to enjoy yourself without breaking the bank. By maintaining self-control and embracing a budgeting mindset, you too can get through college life on your budget-friendly journey.