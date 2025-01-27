How I Prioritize My Mental Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not knowing how to take care of your mental health can hurt your overall well-being. Juggling academic responsibilities, securing internships, career offers, extra-curriculars, and your social life isn’t easy. However, you must start with a clear and healthy mindset to push through all of your responsibilities. As a junior at Howard University, I understand the importance of taking care of yourself first and how much your mental health aids in academic and personal goals.

Here are some wonderful ways I’ve learned to prioritize mental health, while furthering academic studies, and personal goals.

Quitting negative self-talk. I’ve learned at times, you can be your biggest critic. It’s always good to have high expectations for yourself. However, if you’re never looking back at your accomplishments, you may never become appreciative of how far you’ve come.Try giving yourself compliments every day or create a positivity jar. Write something positive daily, place it in a jar, and look back at it within a year. This has allowed me to reflect on positive accomplishments each day.

Learn to say no: I realized you’ll never be happy if you’re constantly saying yes to things you don’t want to proceed with. Trying to please others can make you feel burned out and unhappy. Your time is important and is a valuable token you should cherish. Also, learning to say no builds your boundaries and allows people to understand your limits.

Prioritize your social life: It’s very easy to fall into pressure with your workload. However, making time for your hobbies, activities, and special interests is highly important and should be prioritized. Spend quality time with your family and friends, making sure to create opportunities that allow you to have some fun.

Manage Your Time: Time management is imperative while trying to balance my academic responsibilities and personal well-being. But I found that organizing tasks and goals can help you achieve them. Making a to-do list can help you organize your critical deadlines while allowing time for breaks. Creating a list has also helped me avoid procrastination and allowed me to stay on top of my workload.

Ask for help: Sometimes it may be very hard to handle situations by yourself. Having a support group is very important when times get hard. This could be your friends, family, or medical professionals who can help aid in having important and quality conversations. It’s crucial to have an open conversation with someone you can trust.

Remember there are unique ways to take care of your mental health. Also remember it’s normal to feel stressed, anxious, nervous, or tired while in school. Self-care and your mental health is highly important. If you or anyone you know needs immediate help The DC Department of Behavioral Health’s (DBH) Mental Health Hotline is 1-888-793-4357 (1-888-7WE-HELP) it’s available 24/7 and is trained by mental health professionals.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.