From Divas to Dreary: An Analysis of 1920s and 1930s Trends in Fashion

One can credit the industrial revolution for the 1920s economic boom as American production moved from agriculture to machines. But It’s not the only reason.

The 1920s was a decade that saw primarily republican presidents including Warren G Harding and Calvin Cooling. With these presidents there was a rise in ‘laissez-faire’ capitalism. This is a French term that refers to the idea of doing as you please.

In America, this meant less government regulation for businesses during a period where an influx was established. The government promised low taxes and the wealthy benefited the most. Though, according to trickle-down economics, surely, regardless of social class, one can enjoy the fruits of capitalism …eventually.

Between the alcoholism, flapper girls (revealing their ankles!), partying, and spending shamelessly, it is obvious the 1920s were a time to be salacious. The country immersed itself in newfound wealth, and this reflected in the fashion of the time.

As afore mentioned, the flapper girl represented women daring to be more scandalous and breaking the rules of fashion at the time, akin to government breaking laws. Additionally, furs, sequins, and feathers were staples of the time as people dressed to demonstrate excess, and clothing was a status symbol. Being unashamed to show one’s wealth is a sign that the country itself is wealthy.

In the 1930s, silhouettes became more conservative, and people dressed in a plainer style compared to the prior decade. In 1929, the stock market crashed, and the banking system collapsed as people began to lose confidence in the economy. It was the start of the Great Depression.

The end of an affluent economy was the end of affluent wardrobe. Even those who still harbored wealth during the Great Depression would be less likely to show it in their clothing because so many people were going without.

Even after the financial crash in 2008, ‘logomania’ and the flashy aesthetic of the early 2000s disappeared as fashion became more muted. In the 1930s, hats and collars were all the rage for women who began to dress in the name of practicality instead of glamour. The style became formal, tailored, and more based on work wear, visualizing the office siren, but a more buttoned-up up. This trend reflected how people were always ready to work since jobs became so scarce.

All this to say, if one is not confident about the economy, they can look at fashion trends to predict if their pockets will remain full. If we are in the midst of a recession, workwear and conservative culture are likely to be romanticized and integrated into the trends of now.

The office siren aesthetic erupted last year, reflecting how much political instability was caused by the election season, creating economic insecurity. Even the old money aesthetic, which established itself during COVID, is defined by quiet luxury—a color palette of whites and blues, an homage to tennis chic with no logos or loud prints. The wealthy would not want to be ostentatious during a time of economic downturn since so many people are going without.

But even if we were in an economic boom and glamour, logomania, fur, and flappers reflected that it would likely mean the rich were tap dancing on the backs of the poor.