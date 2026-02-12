Form, Fabric, and Function: A Night with Elite

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Art tells a story through intention. From the way shapes move and materials flow to how audiences are guided to interpret what they see. Nothing is accidental, and this same deliberate storytelling is at the heart of fashion.

Howard University’s ELITE Models Class XI brought that philosophy to life with EIDOLON, a fashion showcase held at Cramton Auditorium, which treated the runway as both a stage and canvas. Each look communicated meaning beyond aesthetics, using fabric, movement, and presentation to explore identity and perception.

I had the pleasure of attending and experiencing firsthand how fashion can serve as a powerful art form, narrative, and expression.

The event’s attire was elevated neutrals, and the crowd did not disappoint, with many attendees arriving in black and brown, fully embodying the theme. The DJ Mykah Huff, a Class XI ELITE producer, curated a mix of genres for the stage, creating an atmosphere that felt both intentional and electric. Making even the stiffest people in the room shimmy their shoulders. I attended with my friends, not only to experience the showcase together but also to gain different perspectives on the art, fashion, and the night’s energy.

Act i

The first act, Nascent, marked the journey’s birth. The stage was set with beautiful white wreath arches, washed in a vibrant magenta glow. The design was simple yet striking in its softness.

The first model to appear was stunning and immediately set the tone for the act. The garment’s structure was light yet held its shape, and the color palette mirrored that same delicacy. This became a clear theme throughout act one, as every model appeared in browns, creams, and other neutrals, much like the audience itself.

Original photo by Denver Hunt

These choices grounded the collection in something organic and calm. Sculptural braided elements stood out as well, giving the look structure, though this rigidity never fully settled. As the models moved, the garments softened, loosening into fluid, almost dance-like silhouettes.

Feathers appeared here, but gently. Feathered tutus and airy textures emphasized motion, complementing the models’ controlled ease, something expected of ELITE’s talent. It was an intriguing beginning, one that left the audience wanting more.

Act ii

When act one ended, the shift was immediate. The music transitioned from R&B and softer sounds into harder EDM, with artists like SOPHIE and Charli XCX making their presence known.

Big props to the DJ, because the music was essential to the night’s storytelling. As the sound grew grittier, the garments followed suit, signaling a noticeable turn in the narrative.

Act two, Neurosis, saw the light colored feathers of act one turn black. Leather belts and gloves also appeared. Silhouettes tightened while netting, shag textures, and heavier knitwear added friction and weight. The walks became harsher, just as the palette deepened into grays, blacks, and dark greens. Everything felt denser, more shadowed. The crow imagery teased in the promotional materials finally took flight here, becoming restless and alert.

Where the first act opened outward, this one pulled inward, tense and watchful. If I had to compare it to anything, it felt like the shift in Swan Lake, from the White Swan to the Black.

Original photo by Denver Hunt

Act iii

After a brief intermission, the show moved into its final state.

Act three was titled Null, and instead of choosing a side, light or dark, softness or aggression, the final act blended them together. Black and white appeared side by side, not as oppositions, but as a merging of ideas.

Though earlier elements returned, braids and bird motifs, nothing felt separated by acts, as the collection no longer moved between moods or shifting states, but holding them all at once. The closing look was beautiful, not because it relied on spectacle, but because it felt complete. It embodied both extremes, making everything that came before it fall into place and finally make sense.

Original photo by Denver Hunt

Throughout the showcase, the models themselves became a crucial part of the storytelling. There were many moments where more than one model occupied the stage at once, yet the movement never felt crowded or chaotic. Instead, it was precise and well coordinated, a clear reflection of the time they had spent practicing and refining their craft.

Their movements flowed naturally with the music, each step and pause feeling intentional rather than forced, and the audience lived for it. The show worked because it trusted restraint. It understood the power of holding tension and then releasing it, allowing structure to soften and softness to harden in real time. The models acknowledged not just each other but also the space between them, turning that in-between into something as meaningful as the garments themselves.

Original photo by Denver Hunt

There was a clear vision, and it came fully to life. Intention was everything, and everyone who worked on this show should be immensely proud. Every detail was thought through, from the choreography of each walk to the music, lighting, and scenery. Nothing felt random.

It was made with love for art and, more importantly, with care for the bodies that carry it. Fashion, especially on Black bodies, becomes a self defined language of resistance and celebration, and EIDOLON honored that truth.

ELITE’s mission is to “advocate the idea of self-expression, confidence, & inner beauty” while encouraging “an appreciation for the arts through performance” and uplifting both the Howard University community and the public through mentorship and service. That purpose was not just stated; it was embodied.

On that stage, art and fashion met, and Black bodies were trusted to hold complexity, tension, softness, and power all at once.

Bravo.