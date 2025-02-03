Delicious and Quick Snacks You Can Cook in Time For The Super Bowl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

The Super Bowl LIX has been the most significant topic of discussion in many conversations. This comes from huge debates about who will win this year between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s also exciting that Kendrick Lamar will be performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, reappearing since his performance in 2022. The right snacks for this historic night will help you to make it unforgettable. Here are a few recipes that’ll allow you and your friends to make easy, delicious, and quick recipes for the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Ingredients: 1 can of shredded chicken

1 block of cream cheese

½ cup hot sauce

½ cup ranch dressing

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese Instructions: Combine the chicken, hot sauce, ranch seasoning, cream cheese, and mozzarella cheese in a large bowl. Transfer to a microwave-safe dish.

Microwave for about 2 – 3 minutes, or until the ingredients are blended and melted evenly.

Cool down, and serve with tortilla chips, carrots, or celery. Chopped Deli Sliders Ingredients: 1 pack of Hawaiian Rolls

Your choice of deli meat (Ham, Turkey, etc.)

Toppings (Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Tomatoes)

Condiments (Mayo, Mustard, Relish) Instructions: In a bowl, chop your deli meat together.

Cut up your toppings. With a separate knife, mix them together, then place them with your deli meats. Add your condiments to taste and mix.

Slice your Hawaiian rolls in half, then layer with cheese.

Place the mixture on top of the cheese and assemble the sandwiches.

Sprinkle fresh parsley on top. Loaded Potato Chips Ingredients: Medium red potatoes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cooked bacon, crumbled

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup sour cream

3 tablespoons chopped chives Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. (An air fryer also works as a substitution)

Thinly slice the potatoes into potato chip sizes, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Place the potatoes on parchment paper. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes on each side.

Remove the parchment paper and place the potatoes in a bowl. Let the potatoes cool. Top each potato with the crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh chopped chives. Mini Pizza Bites Ingredients: 1 pack of English muffins or bagels

½ cup marinara sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni slices or any toppings of your choice Instructions: Cut the English muffins or bagels in half, and spread garlic butter around the muffin or bagel.

Spread marinara sauce around the muffins or bagels.

Top with shredded cheese. If desired, add pepperoni’s for taste.

Place in a toaster oven, bake until cheese melts, and cook until golden brown. Rotel Dip Ingredients: Ground meat (beef suggested)

Cheese (Velveeta)

Seasonings (Salt, Pepper, Chili powder)

Rotel tomatoes Instructions: Cook the ground meat on the stovetop and drain. Season to taste.

Add Rotel tomatoes and cheese to the same pan. Do not drain the tomatoes.

Stir until melted.

Serve with Doritos or any tortilla chips.

With these easy, budget-friendly, and delicious recipes, you can cook incredible game day snacks in your dorm or apartment. Grab your friends, watch the game, enjoy the show, and tell us who you think will win the Super Bowl LIX.