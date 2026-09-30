Baddie on A Budget: Free things to Do in the DMV this October!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is officially here! It is time to pull out the rain boots, warm coats, and umbrellas. But, chilly, windy, and rainy weather doesn’t have to dampen your fall plans. Here are some October events across the DMV that won’t break the bank.

DC African Restaurant Week Festival 2026

The DC African Restaurant Week Festival will take place Sunday, October 18th, from noon to 7p.m. on 18th Street NW, in Washington, DC. Admission is free, with live performances, Afrobeats, and cuisines from across the African diaspora.

Festival Latinoamericano

Festival Latinoamericano will take place on Saturday, October 3rd from 5 to 9 p.m. at Arlington Mill Community Center. This free event will feature live performances, food vendors, art, and Latin American traditions.

Asian Night Market

The Asian Night Market at National Harbor will take place on Saturday, October 24th from noon to 8 p.m. Located at the National Harbor in MD, there will be multiple vendors of food, arts and crafts, live performances, music, desserts, and drinks. It is also pet friendly, and admission is free!

39th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race

Celebrate D.C.’s drag culture at the The 39th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race! The High Heel Race is an event celebrating DC drag culture! The event will take place Tuesday, October 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. on 17th Street between R and P Streets NW near Dupont Circle. Featuring live performances, costume contests and of course the high heel race. Anyone who wants to race can register online!

Halloween Cosplay Party

The Halloween Cosplay Party will take place on October 31st from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Cafe Saint-Ex in Washington, D.C. This Shibuya-themed party will feature live DJs, Jujutsu Kaisen– inspired drinks, giveaways. Entry is free to everyone with a ticket and a costume! Attendees must be 21 or older and bring a valid ID.

2026 DC Turkish Festival

The free DC Turkish Festival is a free cultural event that will take place Sunday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue NW. .Enjoy live music, cultural exhibits, Turkish jewelry and ceramics plus tea, coffee and fortune readings.

Monsters Ball Halloween Party

Calling All The Monsters! The Monsters Ball Halloween Party will be taking place on Friday, October 30th from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at ZooZ in DC. Bring your friends and wear your costumes! DJs and music will be playing all night. Admissions is free.

Swap Palooza

The Swap Palooza will be taking place on Saturday, October 3rd from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in DC. The swap will include: books, clothes, and plants! Bring gently used books, clothes or plants and take what you find interesting! Registration is free and encouraged but not required.

PRIDEtoberfest

The PRIDEtoberfest is a play on the traditional German holiday Oktoberfest, and celebrating the LGBTIA+ community.Head to Wunder Garten in D.C. on Saturday, October 3rd from noon to 11:30 p.m.

All of these events are free to the public and have free registration! Have fun and make the most of October!