This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

The spring season in Washington D.C. offers an array of events on campus and throughout the city when the weather warms and cherry blossoms bloom. This season offers something for everyone. If you’re a student seeking fun activities, cultural adventures, or academic advancement, you’ll want to put the following highlights on your calendar.

Campus Events

Howard University Springfest (april 14 – 19)

The weeklong event usually includes concerts, a yard show, panel discussions, a fashion show, and plenty of entertainment. This includes student showcases, well-known performers, and a variety of vendors adding to the lively atmosphere. Howard University’s Springfest is one of the most eagerly awaited campus events, celebrating music, culture, and student life.

Career and Internship Fairs

Several D.C.area universities, such as Howard, Georgetown, and George Washington University, will have spring career fairs for students hoping to launch their professional careers. Attending these events gives you the chance to network with leading companies and get full-time or summer internships.

D.C. Citywide Events

National Cherry Blossom Festival (March 20 – April 13, 2025)

The famous Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C., which honors the beautiful pink flowers that were sent from Japan, is a must-attend event. A beautiful parade, cultural performances all across the city, and the Blossom Kite Festival are among the events.

Passport DC (May 2025)

Every May, embassies open their doors for Passport DC, a unique event that lets visitors experience international cultures without leaving the city. From sampling authentic food to watching traditional performances, this is a one-of-a-kind cultural experience.

Smithsonian Garden Fest and Outdoor Exhibits

The several Smithsonian museums and outdoor displays that offer special springtime programming are best visited in the spring. The Smithsonian Garden Fest offers hands-on gardening activities, sustainability courses, and guided tours to highlight the beautiful qualities of nature.

Sports Events: Nationals Baseball & D.C. United Soccer

Baseball season is officially upon us and D.C.’s Washington Nationals baseball season returns to Nationals Park this spring. Join them for their Howard University night Wednesday, April 9. Another fantastic way for sports lovers to get out this season is to enjoy soccer at the D.C. United games located at Audi Field.

Looking Ahead

There are plenty of interesting things to do in D.C. this spring, whether you’re a student, a young professional, or just searching for something to do. Make the most of the sunny days and check out all the events happening on campus and in the city that make this time of year memorable!