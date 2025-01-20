A Howard Student’s Guide to Traveling Around D.C.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

During my time here at Howard, I have met many students who haven’t explored the city. Many say that they didn’t have enough time or that there isn’t anything to do. I’m here to tell you that that just isn’t true. D.C. is a city with so much history and culture you just have to be brave enough to seek the adventure that is waiting for you. Here are my top 5 places you have to check out in D.C. as a Howard student.

Solid State Books

If you like to read like me, your first stop should be Solid State Books between 14th St and S St, about a 20-minute walk from campus. It’s a Black-owned independent bookstore. They even have book clubs that meet monthly for all the book lovers looking for community. My favorite thing about Solid State Books is the diversity in their book selection. There are so many books you can take in, and it will leave you staring at their vast collection for hours lost in a trance of knowledge. If you are looking for something to do on a Saturday afternoon, Solid State Books is the place for you.

Som Records

Once you get done reading, your next stop should be Som Records. It’s a small record store located at 1843 14th Street NW, and if you walk too fast you might miss it. Som Records has a rare collection of vinyls from all different types of genres. You will find something unique at a great price! Not only are the prices good, but the ambiance in the store is perfect for a cute selfie to post on IG. From the multicolored walls plastered with famous musicians from all over, to the vinyl records intricately displayed from wall to wall creating an atmosphere of creativity and uniqueness, Som Records is unforgettable. It’s one of the places you need to check out if you’re a music lover.

Miss Pixie’s

If you are really into vintage collectibles and furniture, you need to head over to Miss Pixie’s known for its funky home decor. It’s the perfect place to go if you are looking for something to catch your eye. According to the Miss Pixie’s website, the store was established in 1997 by Ms.Pixie Windsor herself and has been thriving ever since. Miss Pixie’s mesmerising display showcases pieces from all over each item more unique than the last. Similar to a museum, no two pieces are the same. Located in Adams Morgan, which is a thirty-minute bus ride from campus, Miss Pixie’s is the place to be if you want to be dazzled by unique artwork, furniture, and more.

Doi Moi

After all of that shopping, you’ll probably be hungry and want to make a pit stop at Doi Moi, a Vietnamese street food restaurant. The food is delicious! The last time I went I got their Viet-Lo which is a noodle dish with vegetables and chicken marinated in a spicy brown sauce. The bowl the meal came in was very large, the dish totaled to about 25 dollars, and I had more than enough to take home. Doi Moi is definitely a place to try, but if Vietnamese food isn’t your style there is an Andy’s Pizza right around the corner!

Sankofa

As you make your way back to Howard, you might want to stop by Sankofa. I know almost every Howard student knows about Sankofa but have you ever been able to really experience it? Sankofa is a perfect place to go to meet new people, bask in the intellect of young and old Black minds, and reset from a busy day of exploring all the city has to offer. Located on Georgia Ave, it’s not too far from campus but it still feels like you are in an entirely different space. It’s the best place to end a long day and connect with your Howard community.

Now that you have read about my top 5 places to explore around Howard University, go out and explore! There is a whole city waiting for you! And if you need an adventure buddy find me on campus!