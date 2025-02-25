5 Must See Places Before you Graduate from Howard

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

College in Washington, D.C. is more than academics and internships; it’s about immersing yourself in the city’s rich history, culture, and experiences. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, into history, or simply seeking a place to unwind before graduation, here are five must-see destinations before you leave the nation’s capital.

1. A Sunrise at the Lincoln Memorial

There’s something spectacular about seeing the sun rising over the National Mall. Grab some buddies and visit the Lincoln Memorial early in the morning for a peaceful and unforgettable experience. It’s a must-see before leaving Washington, D.C.

2. Visit the Smithsonian Museums and Beyond

Make sure to check out the world-renowned and free Smithsonian museums before you leave D.C. Regardless if your interests lie in science, art, or history; there is something for everyone. For a different viewpoint, don’t overlook less popular places like the International Spy Museum, Planet Word, or the National Portrait Gallery.

3. The Library of Congress

The Library of Congress‘s beautiful architecture and history are not limited to just those who read. As the world’s biggest library, it includes millions of books, rare manuscripts, and exhibits celebrating American history and literature. The Main Reading Room is a breathtaking sight, and even if you’re not going to study, you should visit this historic sight. The space also hosts various activities including their Live! At the Library events every Thursday, perfect for those looking to experience some pre-weekend fun.

4. The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden

D.C. is home to countless world-class museums, but the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden is a one-of-a-kind outdoor hideaway. With massive sculptures, a gorgeous fountain in the summer, and an ice rink in the winter, it’s the perfect location to unwind between classes or soak up some culture with friends.

5. The Wharf

The Wharf is a must visit while in the area. A thriving waterfront neighborhood with a variety of restaurants, live music, and scenic Potomac River views, what more could you want from the city. The Wharf is an excellent location to create lifelong memories with friends prior to graduation, whether you’re enjoying seafood at The Municipal Fish Market or taking in the sunset over the ocean.

Washington, D.C. combines opportunity, culture, and history to provide a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience. Make sure you’ve taken advantage of everything the city has to offer before you throw your cap in the air. After all, the memories you create throughout your time here are more important than simply earning a degree. You’ll keep memories from these places that go well beyond college years.