5 Books Howard Students Need to Read Under the Trump Administration 

If you like to read like me, before the initial TikTok ban, you would see videos that state, “These are the books you need to read during the Trump administration” on your FYP often paired with, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gill Scott-Heron in the background. With everything going on with the Trump administration, I decided to take a look in my personal library and suggest some books that changed my perspective on reality and the government. These books helped me realize the importance of staying informed, especially, during an administration that is spreading so much misinformation and confusion. So, here are 5 books to read during the next four years to get a better understanding of how to continue to move forward, in a time of uncertainty.

The first book I recommend is “All About Love“ by Bell Hooks which is one of my favorite books. It taught me how to receive and express love in a way that isn’t self serving or all consuming. Allowing me to understand the truest versions of myself and grow into the adult I want to be. So far in this new administration, there’s been a lack of love and kindness. Trump and his support have spread a lot of hurtful messages that may make you feel as if there is truly no compassion left in this country. Hooks will remind you that living a compassionate life isn’t entirely about what others are doing since there will also be a lack of compassion in the world. But instead, it’s about what you’re willing to do in order to express love-ethic, and continue to spread positivity and love throughout the world.

Over winter break, I decided that it was time to finally read James Baldwin. He’s known for his renowned writing skills and his ability to mesmerize readers with one simple sentence. “The Fire Next Time” is one of his books you have to read during this administration to understand the actions that need to be taken to create a better America. Baldwin starts by writing letters to his nephew James Mitchell, warning him to not buy into labels and that integration is a system of assimilating to whiteness. Although Baldwin felt that way, he still emphasizes the power of community in spite of division. He understands that there’s a balance when it comes to progression. It isn’t merely about assimilation, or trying to liberate completely on your own, it’s instead about gathering as a community with a common interest in liberation. He wrote that as Americans, we all need to come together in order to move forward as a country. This isn’t a time to separate ourselves from equality and positive progression, but a time to come together with values that support one another to unify for the better of this country. Baldwin is an influential writer and I suggest reading all of his work, but if you are looking for something short with an impactful message “The Fire Next Time” is the book for you.

Angela Davis has always been revolutionary. As an activist, scholar, and political prisoner, she continues to make an impact through her writing. “Women, Race and Class” by Angela Davis discusses the intersectionality between gender, race and class in systems of oppression. As I started to read this book, I began to understand how we’re all connected when it comes to oppressive systems and how we tend to think we’re separate in our struggles. This way of thinking is harmful when it comes to advocating for better systems. This is the book to read during the Trump administration because there are so many things being shared and actions taking place that will distract us from our interconnected struggles. It’s important that we realize our struggles connect us. Davis reminds us that even if you haven’t experienced the same struggles as others, the burden that these systems have on others should be enough to make you want to advocate for change.

Another revolutionary woman that advocated for the black community was Assata Shakur. Shukur was a member of The Black Panthers Party. She was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a state trooper in 1973. In her autobiography, “Assata” Shukur dives into the inner workings of the Black Panthers, highlighting how the “justice” system and government have never served people who are looking for tangible change in their communities. Throughout the book, Shukur details that her experience with wrongful imprisonment, invasion of privacy, and police brutality are some of the many problems with governmental systems in America. “Assata” is the telling of a morbid history of oppression in America and allows readers to gain a deeper understanding of the ways the government uses its power to continue to oppress minority communities.

Lastly, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein, discusses how laws by the government contributed to segregation in America and how those laws affect us today. I feel that this book is an important reminder that the laws the government enact will have effect on us in the future and that we need to continue to pay attention to what is going on in the government and advocate against oppressive laws. This book should be read during the Trump administration because many of the executive orders being signed today will have monumental impacts on Americans tomorrow. I have yet to finish reading this book but so far I’m learning a lot!

Community, advocacy and liberation are common themes in many of these books. In these uncertain times, it’s important that we focus on what matters and continue to strive for equity for all communities regardless of what the government throws our way.