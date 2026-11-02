Your Voice Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Tuesday, November 3, the United States will hold its midterm elections. Held at the midpoint of a presidential term, midterms allow citizens to elect representatives who will shape the future of our country. These elections provide an opportunity for Americans to exercise their democratic rights and participate in the political process.

My interest in politics is personal and rooted in my family. My grandfather, Hugh L. Carey, served seven terms in the House of Representatives, and two terms as Governor of New York. My grandfather is the reason I found my passion for studying political science. Hearing stories about his impact in government inspired a desire in me to become part of the political process. Growing up with a connection to public service has taught me the importance of our government and how its decisions affect our everyday lives. Specifically, turning 18 put a huge emphasis on voting. I remember watching election nights on TV with my parents from a young age, following races as results poured in from across the country. I have been taught since an early age that my voice can help bring about change. Knowing this, I have exercised my right to vote in the past two elections as an eligible voter.

Midterm elections have been historically overlooked compared to the presidential election. However, this point in the term plays a vital role in shaping the nation’s agenda and political landscape. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats, and 36 gubernatorial positions are up for election. These elections are very significant, determining who is representing the voices of citizens and which legislation is prioritized.

For college students, the midterm elections provide an opportunity to see how the political process works and how making political decisions ultimately can affect their lives. Taking this pivotal step paves the path for an impactful future. Areas like education, the economy, and healthcare are heavily contested and discussed topics across campaign platforms. It is important to research specific issues at stake and candidates’ positions to make an informed decision based on your own priorities and how proposed policies may affect you.

As a New York State resident, I have had the opportunity to vote using an absentee ballot. This process has made my life easier, as it does not require me to travel all the way home to vote. If you are voting by mail, it is important to check your state’s requirements or guidelines. Each state has different ballot deadlines and instructions, so do not let a cutoff prevent you from voting.

Staying informed about issues and understanding the voting process are important steps toward participation. Remember your role as a citizen and exercise your right to vote!

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2026-elections/midterms