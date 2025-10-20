Your Voice Matters! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Election season is upon us. The next few weeks kick off an intense period of time for candidates running for a variety of positions. Contenders are in their final stages of their campaigns. During this time, debates, rallies, and other public appearances gain media attention. In addition, great effort is taken to provide the public with information regarding how and where to vote. Lastly, nominees will continue to intensify their fundraising endeavors.

Although this year is not a presidential election, it is still extremely vital to exert your constitutional right to vote. The decision to vote is crucial in order to maintain a healthy democracy. By giving citizens a voice, the future lies in the hands of the American people. In addition, it encourages accountability, as elected officials highlight their stance on a variety of important issues. Local community polling may include city council and school board elections. Highly contentious elections in the tristate area this year include the race to choose a new mayor of New York City and a new governor of New Jersey.

Last year was the first time that I was eligible to vote. It felt like an important milestone in my life. I have memories of watching my parents engrossed in TV debates, often not in agreement with each other. I recall accompanying my mother into the voting booth as a child, mesmerized by the curtain and the levers. Yet, casting my own ballot gave me a deeper understanding of what it means to participate in the democratic process. It made me desire more awareness of the issues that affect people every day, as well as motivate me to stay well informed about current events.

Before casting a ballot, individuals must ensure they are registered to vote by specific deadlines. Then, individuals can participate using different methods of voting: voting by mail, early in person voting, in person voting on Election Day, and voting with special circumstances. Out of state college students have access to absentee ballots, provided they contact their local county clerk’s office. This allows individuals to receive, complete, and return a ballot from their college dorm. Early in person voting is an option for individuals who desire to vote prior to Election Day. In person voting is the traditional method in which individuals go to an assigned voting location, determined by their home address, on Election Day. Lastly, voting with special circumstances applies to voters with disabilities or those who may be serving in the military or overseas.

Thus, I encourage everyone to look into the upcoming elections in their states, obtain knowledge on the different candidates and their values, and participate in history!