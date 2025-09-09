Your Summer Must-Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At this point in the semester, with the weather getting warmer and the sun staying out for longer, all I can think about are my summer plans. Granted, my summer plans are not all that exciting. I plan on taking as many shifts as possible at work before I leave to study abroad in August so that I do not meet the tragic fate of running out of money. Nevertheless, in this everlasting academic cycle, I cannot help but romanticize the prospect of summer. One of my personal favorite summer activities is to lay out on the patio, lather up with sunscreen (or more accurately, tanning oil), and read a book for hours. Anytime I am not working or sleeping, this is my activity of choice. In case you get bored this summer and are looking to do the same thing, I compiled a list of my some (relatively) recent reads that I highly recommend:

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingslover

I devoured this novel over winter break. In spite of the fact that it’s over 500 pages, I read it in under a week. Loosely based on Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, the novel follows a loveable, yet imperfect, protagonist who navigates some of life’s greatest challenges including orphanhood, poverty, and addiction. The novel especially tackles the opioid crisis which impacts millions of Americans in rural Appalachia. Kingslover does an excellent job of mitigating these serious topics with humor and a compelling narrator. When my mom, who read the book before me and fell in love with it, first explained the premise to me, I was unsure of whether I would like it. However, I am so glad to have given it a chance because it became my first five-star read (yes, I am a nerd and actively use Goodreads) in months. This is your sign to listen to recommendations from those close to you. As people who know you, they probably have a solid grasp of the books you will like. If you do anything with your free time this summer, let it be reading this book. Trust me.

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

This has to be my favorite book of all time. In my biased opinion, it is easily the most underrated classic novel. Do not let the fact that it’s considered to be a part of the very broad genre that is “classic literature” deter you from reading it. Not to use this term again, but I devoured this book. While I cannot recall every single detail because I read it over a year ago, I can vouch for the fact that it leaves you on the edge of your seat. I physically could not put this book down until I got the answers to my abundant questions. If you understand BookTok jargon, then you will understand this: this book invented the concept of a character haunting the narrative. While we never meet Rebecca in life, we are conditioned to both simultaneously be in awe of and terrified of her. At least, that’s how the never-to-be-named narrator makes us feel. Without giving too much away, the novel follows a female narrator who impulsively marries a mysterious suitor she meets while working as a wealthy woman’s assistant in the South of France. After being ushered to live in his extravagant mansion in the English countryside, she quickly comes face-to-face with the reality that she will forever be competing with the greatness of his deceased wife, Rebecca. While the concept may be unassuming on a surface level, the plot-building is impeccably executed. I’ll leave you with this: beware of plot twists.

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

This book is devastating, beautiful, and short. My apologies if it comes across as pretentious to include another classic on this list but I wouldn’t be true to myself if I didn’t. While I cannot say the same for the other books on this list, this novel is the epitome of summer. It follows a fleeting and forbidden romance between an American man grappling with his identity and a charming Italian bartender whose fate is doomed from the start. While readers know the disastrous nature of this love affair from the novel’s outset, you cannot help but be invested in watching the tragedy unfold. You must bear witness to their love affair until its bitter end. If you have yet to read a James Baldwin novel in your lifetime, Giovanni’s Room, which is less than 200 pages, is a great place to start. Baldwin is a revered author for a reason and if you are anything like me, you love a good European summer romance.

One Day by David Nicholls

Speaking of summer romances in Europe, One Day is a novel you can read in one day. While I will not exaggerate and claim that this novel changed my life, I had to include it on this list. If you have seen the movie or the recent television adaptation on Netflix, you know that this is more than just your average romance. For those who love a good slow-burn or God-forbid, seem to be forever in-love with their guy (or girl) best friend, this book will have you believing in all of your delusions. It takes place on a single day over the course of twenty years. While its plot spans across multiple countries, the majority of it takes place in London and the UK area. If you are a sucker for Sally Rooney novels and her classic miscommunication trope, try this one out. I now sense myself using TikTok buzzwords so I will stop myself here.

Just Kids by Patti Smith

I am actually still in the process of reading this one but I already feel confident enough to recommend it. Patti Smith’s memoir follows her real-life 1970’s love affair with photographer Robert Mapplethrope. It gives very much “no plot, just vibes” but I adore it. Filled with love, drugs, and all things “hippie,” this memoir perfectly encapsulates everything that comes to mind when you think about 1960’s and 1970’s America. Let’s just say, if your favorite American Girl doll growing up was Julie, you are this book’s target audience. Just Kids also moves fast and includes pictures if that gives you any further incentive to read it.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of my Goodreads list. If you need further recommendations, I am more than happy to help. Happy reading (after finals, of course)!