Your Next Watch: FX’s Love Story

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, I was on the lookout for a new show to start. This desire couldn’t have come at a better time, as Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette was beginning to gain a significant amount of traction. As someone interested in Kennedy family history, I knew I had found what I was looking for!

While executive producer Ryan Murphy has faced his fair share of backlash over the years, especially regarding his particularly dramatic recountings and consequent accusations of exploiting traumatic real-life events, you can’t deny that his shows are major hits. He is the creative mind behind works such as Glee and American Horror Story, both of which are essentially cultural phenomena. Even though I’m a fan of Murphy’s projects, I’m very glad to note that he has exhibited self-awareness by deciding to clarify his intentions as the driving force of Love Story. At the beginning of each episode, there is a disclaimer that states the following:

“This story is inspired by actual events. Certain depictions of people and events have been dramatized or fictionalized for storytelling purposes.”

As the show covers an extremely tragic story about an American family that is still very active and societally prevalent today, this is certainly an important act. It’s crucial to keep in mind that while you’re watching Love Story, the show can be characterized as a drama. As Sydney Lemmon, who plays Lauren Bessette, states in the show (as Lauren), “a happy couple doesn’t sell papers.” Essentially, Love Story is so successful not only because it’s about one of the most highly-publicized couples of 1990s America, but because it is dramatic and therefore entertaining.

All of this said, I highly recommend watching Love Story. While it’s heartbreaking knowing how it ends before you even begin the show, it’s an alluring portrayal of the relationship of two people who loved one another deeply that taps into the nostalgia of 1990s New York City. As I’m writing this, there is one episode remaining, which will be available to stream on Thursday, March 26th. I’ll be tuning in when I get a chance, and you should too!