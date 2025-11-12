Your Next Bingewatch: Nobody Wants This

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The next time you have a night in or are just looking for a new show to binge, look no further than Nobody Wants This on Netflix. I am in the midst of the newly released season two as we speak, and I was obsessed with season one when it came out last year. Season one was released in 2024 to critical acclaim, trending in Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows for a significant amount of time. The show centers on the modern love story between Joanne and Noah, a podcaster and a rabbi living in Los Angeles. The main conflict of the show is religion, with Noah’s occupation as a rabbi standing as an obstacle in his relationship with Joanne. Coming from a traditional family and temple, Noah’s family and parishioners disapprove of him seriously dating Joanne, who is not Jewish. The show chronicles how the couple moves past these traditional expectations and all of the chaos that ensues as their eccentric families get involved.

Nobody Wants This has everything that I love in a TV show. First off, the casting is amazing. Kristin Bell and Adam Brody play the lead love interests, Joanne and Noah. With two actors from iconic 2000s TV shows (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) playing the leads in this rom-com, it doesn’t get much better. But wait! I lied; it actually does get better. I think that the secondary cast, who play Joanne and Noah’s family members, are the real stars of the show. Joanne’s sister and podcast co-host Morgan, played by Justine Lupe, is hilarious. Additionally, Noah’s older brother Sasha and his wife Esther, played by Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn respectively, both add to the cast’s overall dynamic performance.

Another thing I love about Nobody Wants This is that the episodes are short. While I love my long 40 min to an hour episodes, sometimes it is just too long for me and I lose interest. The episodes of Nobody Wants This are no longer than 30 minutes and perfect for binge watching or if you only have a short amount of time to watch. If you got anything from this article, watch Nobody Wants This!!! I’ll warn you; once you start watching, there’s a high probability you won’t be able to stop!