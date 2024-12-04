Yoga, Meditation, and Prayer: My Survival Kit for End of Semester Stress

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to hate yoga. I absolutely despised it, as I was sure that it was completely pointless. Meditation too seemed hopeless and an insignificant way to spend the little time I had and an unproductive way to help with worry and anxiety. I was convinced that if I was stressed about a class, assignment, or social issue, the only way to remedy the situation was to fixate on it and dwell on it until I had made myself crazy with worry. It seemed as though if I were to loosen my grip on whatever was bothering me, that it would completely spiral out of control and become even worse. I believed that it was my endless rumination that controlled the outcome of the situation (as crazy as that is). I was terrified of letting go of my worries, both of what I could and couldn’t control in some way, yet, when I took a leap of faith and took small, baby steps to give small pieces of what was troubling me to God by praying. By opening my mind and heart to the possibility of another way of living and looking at life, I revisited the practices that are universally hailed as beneficial to one’s mental and physical well-being: yoga and meditation. This time around, however, I found something new. The practices (when done in ways that speak to what one personally needs, not out of obligation or in an unhelpful setting or with unhelpful methods) can quite literally be life changing and that is certainly what I have found in my own case. Opening my mind to the possibility that there could be more than the anxiety I was feeling and a way out of that rabbit hole of rumination, I was able to untangle myself from the worry and experience the freedom that has been brought to me through yoga, meditation, and prayer. Personally, I have found that doing a variation of yin yoga with breathing exercises and meditating at night has had a profound effect on my mental well-being and that it has really changed how I experience day to day life. Also, taking the time to pray when I feel my mind getting busy and spiraling, often when I feel least-available and most doubtful, that it has the best impact on my day. Now, I’m not saying that any of this is easy or can happen at the flip of a switch. But, I can guarantee you that when you stick with these practices (not just one, but all of them together), that your life will turn a new leaf.

Finally, here’s a prayer I found during a particularly stressful day that has really helped me since.

Heavenly Father, I know that You are a safe and powerful protector. Protect me from the fear and anxiety I am feeling right now. Send the calming presence of the Holy Spirit to help me overcome these strong emotions. I ask You today to help me run to You each time this feeling comes and to remember that You are here to help me. I know You are strong in my weakness. You are with me, and I lean on You and rely on You to provide healing and freedom for me in this moment. In the name of Jesus, amen.