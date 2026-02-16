Wrestling With Worcester 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the things I have come to love about Worcester is the totally random and unexpected events and activities the city has to offer. Sure, the guides will tell you to attend a WooSox game in the evenings, hit the Worcester Market for a delicious meal, or head to the Hanover Theater for a delightful show. These opportunities are obviously great fun, yet I have found that some of my best experiences in Worcester have been the spontaneous events I have stumbled upon by pure luck.

For instance, this past Thursday night, I had the joy of attending a wrestling match, something I would have never expected to go to. I went along with a group of friends, and I was extremely interested in the spectacle we were about to witness. Upon entering the building and walking up the stairs, we were instructed to pay a $10 entrance fee. After that, I was handed a punch card where I will earn a free match after attending four (which I most definitely will be taking advantage of)! I found a seat right in front of the wrestling cage and got to witness the crazy moves firsthand. It was a blast chatting with some of the Worcester locals and experiencing a sporting event that I had never seen before!

This is just one of the many examples of the random, more underground activities that you can do in Worcester. I urge everyone to take advantage of events like these and find joy in the spontaneous activities Worcester has to offer!